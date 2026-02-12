Iowa Becomes First State to Launch Guidefitter-Powered IHEA PathPerks for Hunter Education Graduates

Pioneering program rewards newly certified hunters with pro-level pricing during their critical first year—at no cost to the state—setting a national model for engaging and retaining new outdoor participants

BOZEMAN, Mont., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has become the first state agency in the nation to launch IHEA PathPerks, a first-of-its-kind program that rewards hunter education graduates with access to pro-level gear pricing from more than 200 leading outdoor brands during their critical first year as a hunter. Co-developed by the International Hunter Education Association (IHEA-USA) and Guidefitter, and powered by Guidefitter's secure technology platform, PathPerks gives Iowa's newly certified hunters immediate, tangible recognition at the moment they complete their education—strengthening the bridge from classroom to field at no cost to the state or the graduate.

Iowa's adoption of PathPerks addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing state wildlife agencies nationwide: keeping new hunters engaged after certification. Across the country, hunter education programs successfully train hundreds of thousands of graduates each year, but too many never purchase a license or take their first trip to the field. PathPerks is designed to change that equation—meeting graduates with immediate recognition, practical support, and a direct connection to the industry during the window that matters most.

"Iowa has always been a state that leads on conservation and outdoor participation, and PathPerks is a natural extension of that commitment," said Jamie Cook, Hunter Education Coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "Our hunter education program gives Iowans the knowledge and skills to be safe, ethical hunters. PathPerks takes that a step further by helping graduates get equipped and get outdoors during that important first year. The fact that this comes at no cost to the state or the student makes it an easy decision—and we're proud to be the first state to bring it to our citizens."

The program is straightforward: when Iowa hunter education graduates complete their course, they receive an invitation to opt in to PathPerks. Those who enroll gain a full year of access to exclusive pricing from participating brands—delivered through a state-branded, IHEA-endorsed experience. The entire program is administered through Guidefitter's secure technology platform, with no additional burden on agency staff or systems.

"State agencies are the backbone of hunter education in this country, and Iowa has set the standard by being the first to bring PathPerks to their graduates," said Alex Baer, Executive Director of IHEA-USA. "This isn't just a gear program—it's a strategy for recruiting new hunters, keeping them active, and building a lifelong connection to the outdoors. When a new graduate finishes their course and immediately sees that the industry is there to support them, it reinforces that they've joined something bigger. Iowa understood that from day one, and we expect other states to follow their lead."

More than 200 outdoor brands have stepped up to participate in PathPerks, making a direct investment in the future of hunting and in a well-educated next generation of outdoor participants. Participating brands—including Swarovski Optik, Hornady, Weatherby, Kenetrek Boots, Muddy, SOG, Vortex Optics, and Benchmade Knives—are providing new graduates with meaningful pricing during the year when it matters most: the first months after certification, when the right gear and the right experience can turn a new graduate into a lifelong hunter and conservationist.

"The brands that have committed to PathPerks are making a statement about what they value—they're investing in the pipeline, not just the point of sale," said Bryan Koontz, CEO of Guidefitter. "Iowa is proving what's possible when a state agency, a national association, and the outdoor industry align around a single goal: keeping new hunters in the field. PathPerks was built to be turnkey for states—no budget required, no systems to build, no administrative overhead. Iowa saw the value immediately, and we're ready to help every state that wants to follow."

Iowa's implementation of PathPerks establishes a replicable model for other states. IHEA-USA and Guidefitter are actively engaged with additional state agencies to expand the program nationally, with the platform designed to extend beyond hunter education to support boater education graduates, archery education graduates, first-time license buyers, and continuing education initiatives.

The International Hunter Education Association (IHEA-USA) is the leading organization supporting hunter education across North America. IHEA-USA works with state and provincial agencies, volunteer instructors, and industry partners to deliver safe, effective, and accessible hunter education programs. Learn more at www.ihea-usa.org.

Guidefitter is an emerging leader in outdoor recreation technology, powering the industry's most comprehensive pro graph—a verified, data-rich network of licensed guides, outfitters, conservation advocates, educators, military service members, and first responders. Our platform converges community, commerce, and software to transform pro purchase programs into full-funnel marketing engines, driving authentic content, education, and commerce at scale.

We are the indispensable network connecting brands, pros, enthusiasts, associations, and agencies in a single, high-trust network. More than 300 brands—including Swarovski Optik, Crispi Boots, Weatherby, Jetboil, and Garmin—use Guidefitter's platform.

Guidefitter is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. Learn more at www.guidefitter.com or follow @guidefitter on Instagram.

