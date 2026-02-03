GuideGeek Technology Delivers 'Frankie,' an AI Assistant for Frisco for Visitors Ahead of FIFA World Cup26™

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Frisco has launched Frankie, a new AI–powered assistant designed to help travelers quickly plan their trip and navigate all that Frisco, Texas has to offer. Seamlessly integrated into Visit Frisco's website, Frankie uses GuideGeek artificial intelligence technology from Matador Network to deliver curated recommendations, trip–planning support and real–time answers to visitor questions.

Frankie's kickoff comes as Frisco prepares to welcome an influx of domestic and international guests for major events surrounding the FIFA World Cup 26™.

The National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, and a conversation with Frankie, a new AI‑powered assistant from Visit Frisco and GuideGeek.

A Smarter, Faster Way to Explore Frisco

Frankie appears as a discreet soccer–ball avatar on the bottom-right corner of visitfrisco.com, offering users an intuitive, conversational way to explore the destination. The AI can provide full custom itineraries and answer any question about visiting Frisco, such as recommending hotels, restaurants, shops, attractions and upcoming events. It also provides links, photos, maps and the option to contact the Visit Frisco team directly for additional guidance.

Frankie relies primarily on content sourced from Visit Frisco's website and is aligned with the organization's marketing pillars, voice and tone. Travelers can tell Frankie their needs and preferences and receive unique responses specifically tailored to helping them plan their perfect trip.

Preparing for Global Visitors

"Frisco is gearing up to welcome visitors from around the world, and Frankie helps us meet that moment with innovation and hospitality," says Marla Roe, Executive Director of Visit Frisco. "This tool gives travelers instant access to the information they need while giving our team deeper insights into visitor interests, behaviors and the types of experiences they're seeking. It's a great assist for our guests and a scored goal for our partners."

While Frankie was developed with World Cup visitors in mind, the AI assistant will continue supporting travelers, meeting planners and locals long after the tournament concludes.

GuideGeek Technology Already Delivering Insights

The integration also enhances Visit Frisco's ability to surface partner information, understand visitor demographics, and create additional touchpoints for first–party data collection. GuideGeek's analytics show strong early engagement, with users spending an average of 2 minutes, 27 seconds interacting with Frankie. High–frequency requests include event details, parking and transportation, and recommendations for things to do in the area.

What's in Frisco, Texas?

Frisco is home to a robust lineup of sports organizations and attractions, including:

World Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys

FC Dallas

Frisco RoughRiders (MiLB)

PGA of America

National Videogame Museum

National Soccer Hall of Fame

Located just 25 minutes north of Dallas and equidistant from both DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field, Frisco is known as Sports City USA and continues to grow as a premier destination for families, fans and leisure travelers.

"People are often surprised at how much Frisco offers, with over 500 restaurants, year-round sporting events and so many other attractions," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "Frankie is designed to help fans, families, business travelers and more unlock all Frisco has to offer, whether they're coming from another city in Texas or a country half-way around the world."

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

