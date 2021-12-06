Guidehouse Adds 2 UK-based Partners to Global Life Sciences Practice

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting to public sector and commercial clients, has named Karla Stricker Anderson and Dr. Srikanth "Doc" Rajagopal new partners in its Health segment, expanding the company's global Life Sciences practice.

Based in Guidehouse's London office, Anderson and Dr. Rajagopal bring deep knowledge and broad experience serving companies in the biopharmaceutical and medical technology industries. They offer expertise across product and portfolio strategy, mergers and acquisitions, pricing and market access, commercial strategy and operations, digital transformation, and operating model design.

Anderson will lead Guidehouse's Europe and Middle East Life Sciences team. She previously held various leadership roles as a partner in a large consulting firm's US and UK pharmaceutical and life sciences practices. Anderson also brings a long track record of solving complex challenges for senior executives and board initiatives at some of the world's largest and highest performing biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Dr. Rajagopal joins Guidehouse from a healthcare research and analytics company, where he was a partner and led the Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific consulting practice. Prior to that, he held positions as a senior principal at a global consulting organization and at a strategy consulting firm where he led the Asia-Pacific life sciences practice.

"These experts represent a huge inflection point for our life sciences team," said Douglas R. Martin, MD, partner and global Life Sciences practice leader at Guidehouse. "They bring complementary skills and experiences, while also adding new capabilities and perspectives that will significantly enhance the value of our work for our clients and, most importantly, the patients they serve."

Guidehouse has built an international reputation as a leader and trusted advisor to life sciences companies seeking to mitigate risk while achieving exceptional growth. Working closely with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology clients to help them deliver measurable and transformative results, the Guidehouse Life Sciences team develops insights and solutions to address complex business challenges, and optimize decision-making at the product, business unit, and enterprise level. The practice offers a wide array of services, including enterprise growth strategy, commercial strategy and operations, market access and reimbursement, digital health, risk management, compliance, cybersecurity, and sustainability solutions.





In addition to serving life sciences companies, Guidehouse's Health segment works with hospitals, health systems, government agencies, employers, payers, and other healthcare organizations, including a broad array of public health institutions. Guidehouse has received 11 KLAS #1 rankings and ranked third among 35 firms in Modern Healthcare's 2021 annual survey of the largest healthcare management consulting firms. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for a complete view of payment, operational, and consumer disruption insights and solutions.

