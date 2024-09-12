Guidehouse Delivers First Statewide Learning and Development Strategy for California

Partnership with the California Department of Human Resources sets the path to improved training and a culture of ongoing learning for the state's public sector workforce

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has partnered with the California Department of Human Resources (CalHR) to create the state's first learning and development (L&D) strategy to further the state's commitment to delivering mission-critical services to Californians.

With extensive expertise in human capital management and organizational strategy, Guidehouse has designed a state-of-the-art L&D framework to implement across the state's workforce.

"We are honored to collaborate with CalHR on this transformative initiative and are proud to have engaged state departments and employees to build this strategy," said Collin Lopes, partner at Guidehouse. "Many of the state's L&D teams are eager to advance workforce training practices, and we believe they now have the tools to be empowered to do so."

The innovative project encompasses a statewide L&D strategic plan and funding model that takes a modern and integrated approach to developing state employees, creating a culture of ongoing learning, and supporting results-oriented management. Guidehouse collected input from over 150 state departments and distributed an employee survey to more than 240,000 state employees. The input gathered provided insights to develop the statewide L&D plan and funding model, including a strategic framework, recommended actions, and an implementation roadmap.

"Our partnership with Guidehouse marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance the capabilities and performance of California's public sector workforce," said John Sanborn, chief learning officer at CalHR. "Supported by Guidehouse's expertise, we are confident in our ability to implement this forward-thinking L&D strategy that will benefit our employees and the communities we serve."

The new L&D strategic plan and funding model will continue through 2027 and is designed to promote greater government efficiency, more effective training, and a boosted ability to serve Californians.

