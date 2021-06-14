Guidehouse Again Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider to the public and commercial sectors, today announced it has once again been named one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the tenth annual BGOV200, based on fiscal year 2020 data for unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. Guidehouse ranked #146, up 20 spots from the previous year.

The 10th annual BGOV200 report is the culmination of extensive data management for areas such as company hierarchy, contract title, and agency assignments. Data integrity makes this the premier source for government contract practitioners trying to make sense of shifts in the competitive landscape. Bloomberg Government's analysis finds that fiscal 2020 marks the fifth straight year of increased government contract spending, with contracting dollars increasing by $83 billion compared with fiscal 2019.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a top federal contractor by Bloomberg," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Our professionals take great pride in this recognition, which serves as a further reinforcement that Guidehouse is a trusted partner for government agencies and proves our continued commitment to serving as an industry leader in this space."

"We're honored to recognize Guidehouse as one of the top federal contractors in a very competitive market," said Kevin Brancato, Bloomberg Government's head of product. "Like many of Bloomberg Government's resources, the 10th annual BGOV200 report combines rich data and insightful analysis to help government contractors succeed."

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures with a focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 10,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving economies around the world. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

