Guidehouse Earns 2026 Military Friendly® Employer Designation and Seven Seals Recognition

Celebrating a proven commitment to building a culture where Veterans thrive

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has once again earned the 2026 Gold Military Friendly® Employer and 2026 Military Spouse Friendly® Employer designations. The firm has also received the prestigious Seven Seals Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) for the second time.

Guidehouse has been recognized as a Military Friendly® Employer for seven consecutive years, underscoring its deep commitment to U.S. service members, Veterans, and military families. Additionally, the Seven Seals Award, presented during a ceremony at the firm's headquarters in Tysons Corner, Va., recognizes the firm's support for the men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

"At Guidehouse, we are proud to stand alongside Veterans and military families, not only in recognition of their service but in creating meaningful opportunities for their future," said John Saad, President of Guidehouse. "These designations reflect our steadfast focus on building a workplace where military talent flourishes and continues to make an impact."

Guidehouse invests in the military community by amplifying Veteran voices and equipping them for lasting success in the civilian workforce. Key programs and initiatives include:

Recruiting programs such as Hiring Our Heroes, FourBlock, the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program, and the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, which connect transitioning service members and their spouses with career opportunities that leverage their unique skillsets.

Community engagement and volunteerism, including partnerships with the United Service Organizations, Wreaths Across America, Honor Flight, and Operation Deploy Your Dress, where employees volunteer to uplift the military community.

, including partnerships with the United Service Organizations, Wreaths Across America, Honor Flight, and Operation Deploy Your Dress, where employees volunteer to uplift the military community. Veteran Employee Network, an internal affinity group offering tailored onboarding, peer mentorship, and resources to champion professional and personal growth.

"Veterans and military spouses bring unmatched integrity, expertise, and resilience to our teams," added Jennifer Moltzan, Guidehouse's Chief People Officer. "We are honored to support their journeys and to foster a culture that values their contributions across every corner of our business."

Veteran professionals at Guidehouse drive innovation across industries including national security, health, energy, and financial services. Serving all 21 departments of the U.S. federal government and military branches, the firm delivers advisory, technology, and managed services solutions that empower clients to strengthen readiness and advance mission success.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,900 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly®, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Military Friendly® is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com

