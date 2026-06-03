Guidehouse Expands Payment Integrity Capabilities with VitalAudit® Intelligence

New integration with Verituity embeds VitalAudit verification directly into payment authorization workflows to help organizations prevent improper payments and fraud

MCLEAN, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global professional services firm, has expanded its payment integrity capabilities by embedding its VitalAudit® mortality and identity verification solution directly into modern payment authorization workflows. The expanded capabilities are being delivered in partnership with Verituity, a leading provider of intelligent, verified payout solutions, enabling organizations to strengthen payment controls at the point where disbursement decisions are made.

This capability is integrated within Verituity's Zero Trust Payout Verification™ platform, helping organizations prevent improper payments by verifying payee eligibility before funds are released, rather than relying on downstream audits and remediation. As fraud risk, regulatory scrutiny, and real‑time disbursement demands continue to rise, embedding VitalAudit's verification intelligence into authorization workflows enables organizations to reduce exposure to fraud, waste, and abuse while strengthening compliance across high‑volume and high‑value payment processes.

VitalAudit is platform‑agnostic and embeddable, allowing Guidehouse to integrate trusted verification controls into a wide range of payment automation platforms. Through this approach, organizations can apply VitalAudit intelligence within payment workflows to support:

Authorization ‑ time payee verification to confirm eligibility before funds are released

to confirm eligibility before funds are released Proprietary mortality and identity intelligence to identify deceased or otherwise ineligible recipients

to identify deceased or otherwise ineligible recipients Platform-agnostic integration with fintech platforms, ERPs, and systems of record

with platforms, ERPs, and systems of record Ongoing monitoring and audit support to help reduce financial leakage and operational risk

VitalAudit supports proactive prevention at the point of payment as well as ongoing oversight through intelligent audit and monitoring. The result is a more secure, efficient, and scalable approach to payment integrity across industries and disbursement environments.

"Integrating VitalAudit with Verituity's platform brings verification directly into the moment where payment decisions are made," said Jim Ouellette, VitalAudit Leader, Guidehouse. "Verituity represents a strategic partnership in delivering a holistic, end-to-end payment automation and fraud mitigation platform to the market, giving organizations a practical way to verify eligibility in real time, reduce fraud, waste, and abuse, and strengthen trust in every transaction."

These expanded capabilities reflect Guidehouse's broader payment integrity services. While Verituity represents one example, VitalAudit can also be integrated seamlessly with other fintech platforms, financial institutions, and client‑specific payment workflows that reconcile back to a system of record.

"Guidehouse's leadership in payment integrity makes them a natural partner," said Scott Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer, Verituity. "Embedding VitalAudit into our platform enhances confidence behind every payment we authorize and helps organizations ensure funds reach the right recipients."

By shifting payment integrity controls upstream into authorization workflows, Guidehouse helps organizations reduce remediation costs, accelerate resolution, and strengthen regulatory alignment while maintaining flexibility across payment platforms and environments.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com

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Cecile Fradkin

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SOURCE Guidehouse