Guidehouse Insights Explores How Mapping and Routing Advances Support the Transition to EVs and Automated Vehicles

EV mapping and routing are critical to the continued adoption of zero emissions vehicles



BOULDER, Colo., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores how mapping and routing technologies support EV and automated vehicle (AV) development.

Mapping and routing services have become nearly ubiquitous in transportation, used by drivers, bikers, and even pedestrians. Originally seen as a luxury option for certain vehicles, mapping and routing software is now built into nearly every smartphone by default. However, as EVs and AVs begin to penetrate the light duty vehicle (LDV) market, the importance of this technology is starting to be seen in a new light. According to Guidehouse Insights, by 2035, 61% of LDVs sold will be battery EVs and 45% of new LDVs will have a system that includes a camera, radar, and lidar.

For EVs, these services increase ease of use and alleviate range anxiety. For AVs, mapping and routing are necessary technologies.

"EVs and AVs will be the standard sooner than most might expect," says Jake Foose, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "As market penetration advances, the need for mapping and routing services specifically geared toward these segments becomes clear."

Guidehouse Insights recommends EV OEMs utilize mapping and routing services to ensure their vehicles are seen as reliable and convenient; AV OEMs should be developing high definition (HD) maps of the road to operate vehicles safely; and maps should be kept updated in as close to real time as feasible to ensure that both EVs and AVs can function reliably and without getting stranded, according to the report.

The report, Mapping and Routing Advances Support the Transition to EVs and Automated Vehicles, analyzes the market trends for EVs, AVs, and mapping and routing services. It discusses how the technology stack for mapping and routing can be used to increase convenience and alleviate range anxiety for EV drivers. It also explores how the creation of detailed HD maps enables the development of consumer AVs. The report ends with recommendations for OEMs and software developers in each of these segments to prepare them for a future where most cars sold are both an EV and an AV. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

