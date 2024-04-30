Guidehouse Insights Explores How Technology Advances are Changing the Role of Tires in Fleet Operations

Smart tires can improve costs but add complexity



BOULDER, Colo., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights discusses how technology advances are changing the role of tires in fleet operations and how the tire industry is improving the eco-friendliness of its products.

As the only connection to the road surface, tires are a critical component of on-road vehicles but have an unfair perception as a simple maintenance item. According to Guidehouse Insights, this stands to change as improving technology and increased scrutiny of environmental impacts bring greater attention to tires.

"Sensors with greater fidelity and lower costs allow tires to play a larger role in advanced vehicle diagnostics and integrate with advanced driver assistance systems," says Michael Austin, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "This enables drivers and fleets to optimize their costs related to tires, safety, and efficiency and provides further insights into their operations. At the same time, tire manufacturers continue to develop tires made from increasing levels of sustainable materials, and greater focus on tire emissions has led to new regulations."

Guidehouse Insights recommends regulators and policymakers encourage increased recycled or renewable content in tires; tire manufacturers and suppliers should standardize communication protocols for tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and related sensors; and researchers should continue to study the impact of tires on the environment to help set reasonable targets for emissions reductions, according to the report.

The report, Smart and Clean Tire Technologies, discusses how technology advances are changing the role of tires in fleet operations and how the tire industry is improving the eco-friendliness of its products. It covers the current state of tire sensors and how they are used to optimize fleet operations; recent developments in tire emissions regulations; and developments in renewable and recycled tire material. The report also provides detailed and actionable recommendations for vehicle OEMs and fleet operators to take advantage of these developments. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website

