Guidehouse Launches FTA Operation to Support SBA's Largest Loan Program

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has announced that as of today, it has begun operating as the Fiscal Transfer Agent (FTA) on behalf of the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) 7(a) Loan Program and Secondary Market.



Guidehouse, in a joint business relationship with Wells Fargo, Information Analysis Incorporated (IAI), Select Computing, Inc., and LeapPoint, has been engaged to operate and modernize the business processes and technology platform supporting the agency's flagship loan program.

After more than a year of migrating the FTA Program to SBA, Guidehouse will perform loan servicing, technology modernization, and financial services for SBA's loan programs, which have grown to over 7,500 lenders and nearly one trillion in assets.

"SBA's vision for the FTA contract is to establish a true public-private partnership enabling the industry to drive requirements for modernized systems and market transparency," said Steve Kucharski, Director of SBA's Office of Performance and Systems Management (OPSM).

"Having supported SBA's Office of Capital Access for nearly a decade, Guidehouse is honored to have been selected to execute a once-in-generation system, process, and technology transformation," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "OPSM's vision for stakeholder engagement places them on the vanguard of public sector financial services delivery, and only furthers their 'can do' spirit, which many will recall accomplished the impossible in the execution of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) last year."

Guidehouse and its partners will blend their unique experience at SBA, extensive federal loan program credentials, deep expertise in enterprise architecture, and large-scale technology modernizations to position SBA's loan programs for the future. Guidehouse has a stated objective to establish the SBA 7(a) Program and Secondary Market as a benchmark for the execution of federal credit programs Government-wide.

