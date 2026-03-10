Guidehouse Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for U.S. State & Local Government Professional Security Services

Compliance strength, broad public sector expertise, strategic partnerships and innovation, and strong program management delivery all noted as strengths

MCLEAN, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. State and Local Government (SLG) Professional Security Services 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53891025, December 2025). The report evaluates the firm's strategies and capabilities to help state and local government agencies.

The report notes, "Guidehouse's public sector roots run deep—it was originally formed from PwC's U.S. public sector business—and it claims to have served 45 U.S. state governments to date. Over 500 experts within the firm focus on state and local government projects, indicating a substantial commitment to this domain."

"We are proud to be recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Major Player in the U.S. State and Local Government Professional Security Services Vendor Assessment," said Chris O'Brien, Partner and Communities, Energy & Infrastructure Leader at Guidehouse. "We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to helping government leaders safeguard their communities, strengthen digital trust, and build long‑term resilience in a rapidly evolving threat landscape."

Guidehouse strengths identified by IDC MarketScape include:

Compliance strength: One of Guidehouse's standout differentiators is its expertise in risk and compliance management for government.

Guidehouse's cross-sector experience gives it a wide lens on cybersecurity challenges. Strategic partnerships and innovation: Guidehouse has built a robust partner ecosystem that amplifies its service offerings. While these relationships are structured primarily through teaming agreements rather than formal partnerships, they nonetheless enable strong collaboration and solution delivery across their security engagements.

Commenting on Guidehouse, the IDC MarketScape states. "With state CIOs often struggling to modernize legacy systems while keeping them secure, Guidehouse's work often involves modernization projects where cybersecurity is baked in from the start."

As cyber threats intensify and agencies face mounting pressure to secure data, modernize aging systems, and meet evolving regulatory expectations, Guidehouse continues to invest in talent, technology, and delivery models tailored to the unique needs of state and local government.

Learn more about Guidehouse's State & Local Government services and capabilities.

