Guidehouse Names Dominica Groom Williams Chief Culture, Inclusion and Diversity Officer

Groom Williams joins Guidehouse with more than 15 years of human capital, diversity, inclusion, strategy development and leadership experience. She most recently served as Vice President of the Office of Inclusive Engagement at Freddie Mac where she led the company's diversity, equity, inclusion, and community engagement verticals. Prior, she served as Senior Director, Global Supplier Diversity and Sustainability at Marriott International.

Dominica brings a strong, career-long track record as a trailblazer for driving innovation, raising DEI awareness, evolving company culture, and building inclusive leadership capabilities, all to deliver favorable business outcomes.

As Guidehouse's CCIDO, she will head the company's efforts to develop a strategic vision and implement a plan to evolve a culture of inclusion, diversity, and excellence as a part of the core mission and values. As a people advocate, she will be responsible for overseeing programs and initiatives that will further enhance the company's commitment to fostering a great work environment that creates awareness, supports an open exchange of ideas, and encourages a collaborative culture.

"We are committed to making Guidehouse an even more inclusive and diverse company with a distinctive. engaging culture. We are thrilled to have Dominica in this role leading our efforts, providing innovation and perspective, and contributing to our success as a member of the senior leadership team. She has the expertise, experience and passion needed to bring our strategic vision into practice," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse.

A native Washingtonian, Groom Williams was named one of Black Enterprise's "Top Executives in Corporate Diversity," recognized as one of the "Top 100 Women" in the state of Maryland by The Daily Record, and as one of Maryland's top "Leading Women" under the age of 40. She was also named a "Top Influential Leader in Diversity" by the National Association for Minority Companies, a "Rising Star" by HousingWire Magazine and a "Women Worth Watching" by the Profiles in Diversity Journal. A graduate of the University of Michigan, Groom Williams currently serves as a member of The Executive Leadership Council.

"I am honored to be joining the Guidehouse family and its powerful mission. I look forward to playing a meaningful role in further evolving company culture, advancing DEI and impacting our communities globally," said Groom Williams.

Guidehouse was recently named a 2021 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company for the second consecutive year. A Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company, Guidehouse also scored 100 Percent in the 2021 Corporate Equality Index for 12 consecutive years, and signed onto the Business Coalition for the Equality Act.



