Guidehouse Ranks #3 on Modern Healthcare's 2021 Largest Healthcare Management Consulting Firms List

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, has ranked third among 35 firms in Modern Healthcare's annual survey of the largest healthcare management consulting firms. The firm also ranked second on the list for total provider revenue.

In addition to serving hospitals, health systems, and other providers, Guidehouse's Health segment works with government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The team includes experts from diverse commercial and public health backgrounds who work together to solve the industry's most complex challenges.

"As a trusted partner to healthcare companies across the industry, we are proud to be among the top consulting firms," said Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and Health segment leader who was recently named by WashingtonExec as a 2021 Top Healthcare Executive to Watch. "This Modern Healthcare ranking further validates the work we're doing with leading organizations to enable access to care, improve health equity and patient experiences, and design cost-effective care delivery models."

With 11 KLAS #1 rankings, the Guidehouse Health segment offers integrated expertise across the public and commercial health sectors with a team that includes policy and regulatory leaders, provider and payer administrators, clinicians, physicians, scientists, and other experts. The team has deep industry partnerships and decades of strategy, funding, policy, revenue cycle, digital and retail health, managed care, and managed services experience.

Guidehouse continues to play an instrumental role in healthcare transformation, and has guided a range of organizations through new and complex challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes:

Helping more than 350 providers and 20 state and local government entities obtain and substantiate more than $10 billion in federal COVID-19 aid.

in federal COVID-19 aid. Supporting multiple pharmaceutical companies and government agencies with COVID-19 vaccine development, commercialization, and deployment strategies.

Establishing a certified testing lab for a Fortune 5 company to conduct an estimated 20 million tests annually.

Launching the Children's Health Consortium, a joint venture with Connecticut Children's Medical Center offering independent children's hospitals revenue cycle and patient engagement technologies, strategies, and scale.

Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for a complete view of payment, operational, and consumer disruption insights and solutions.

Modern Healthcare's 2021 Healthcare Management Consulting Firms Survey includes management consulting firms from the U.S. in various sectors of the medical industry. Results from the annual survey, listing the largest healthcare management consulting firms by 2020 total provider revenue, were announced in the publication's August 16 issue.

