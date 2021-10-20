Guidehouse Strengthens Fraud Risk Mitigation Capabilities Adding Industry Veteran, Ajay Guru

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Combating and mitigating fraud is a focus of business leaders in both the public and commercial sectors. Staying ahead of evolving fraud exposure is increasingly more complex in today's environment. Alarmingly, fraud impact transcends governments, industries, geographies, and technologies, leaving no entity immune. To help clients meet these challenges head-on, Guidehouse is thrilled to welcome Ajay Guru, expanding our ability to deliver world-class fraud risk and compliance solutions.

With more than 24 years of experience spanning fraud, technology, payments, consulting, and services management, Ajay joins Guidehouse's Financial Services segment as a partner, tasked to help lead our Fraud Technology Service efforts.

"Technology is the cornerstone of an effective and efficient fraud program," said Ellen Zimiles, partner and Financial Services segment leader. "We see an opportunity to help our clients select, implement, and optimize technology to bolster their fraud programs. More importantly, we help ensure that technology is aligned to business risk and that these results are measurable to improve program effectiveness."

Additionally, Salvatore LaScala, partner and head of Guidehouse's Global Investigations and Compliance practice, said, "Guidehouse's vast financial crime technology credentials just leveled up with the addition of Ajay Guru, a known luminary who will augment our commercial, government, and managed services FS projects."

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Ajay served as a senior vice president at CO-OP Financial Services, where he led the fraud product group in payments technology. He has extensive experience in managing end-to-end global fraud programs, building scalable payments and fraud products, and identifying opportunities to increase fraud process efficiency. He has designed and deployed successful fraud programs across many sectors, including financial services, technology, retail banking, e-commerce, petroleum, restaurant, travel, retail, and marketplace industries.

