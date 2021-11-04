Guidehouse's Greg Heller Honored with Urban Affairs Coalition Community Leadership Award

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Greg Heller, a Director in the company's Capital Projects & Infrastructure segment, will be recognized with the Urban Affairs Coalition Community Leadership Award. Heller will be honored at a commemorative event on November 3rd at the Pyramid Club in Philadelphia.

The Urban Affairs Coalition unites government, business, neighborhoods, and individual initiative to improve the quality of life in the region, build wealth in urban communities, and solve emerging issues. From working to improve the quality of life in the Philadelphia region, to building wealth, and to solving emerging issues, the Urban Affairs Coalition has a strong legacy of driving change.

The Community Leadership Award recognizes individuals whose exceptional contributions make Philadelphia a better place to live, work and play. The recognition highlights Heller's commitment to positively transforming the Philadelphia community. He has spent over 15 years working in community development, affordable housing, and real estate finance, focused on building equitable and resilient communities.



"I'm extremely humbled to receive Urban Affairs Coalition's Community Leadership Award," said Heller. "I have truly valued my partnership with UAC over the years, and its hard-working, compassionate team. Thank you for this remarkable honor."

At Guidehouse, Heller works with government and commercial clients to build and manage complex solutions focused on project delivery, disaster recovery, government services, and sustainability. Previously he served as Executive Director of the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority and Senior VP at Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation. Prior to his public-sector roles, Heller consulted for financial institutions, developers, and other clients across the U.S. relating to socially responsible real estate development, and worked on the ground in community development.

