Guideline Expands Its Ad Intelligence Insights with Local Dynamics, Bringing Transaction-Level Benchmarking to Local Ad Markets

New Insights subscription delivers category-level benchmarks across 175+ DMAs across the United States, covering OOH, TV, radio and digital, with analysis across 100+ local advertising sub-categories.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline today announced a new expansion of its Ad Intelligence Insights with the launch of Local Dynamics, a new subscription report delivering recurring analysis of advertising investment across local markets.

These new insights provide visibility into spending patterns and benchmarking national ad spend against more than 175 designated market areas (DMAs) and major media channels including out-of-home (OOH), television, radio and digital. Designed for agencies, publishers and station groups, it highlights category trends, shifts in media mix and emerging revenue opportunities across categories and DMAs. Unlike traditional market intelligence built on estimates or panels, Local Dynamics Quarterly is powered by real transaction-level data.

As budgets move across platforms and regions, many organizations lack reliable benchmarks to understand where demand is growing and which categories are driving investment. Much of the available market intelligence relies on estimates or survey-based data, leaving significant gaps in how local advertising activity is measured.

Local Dynamics Quarterly addresses this challenge with verified advertising investment data and consistent quarterly reporting. The report tracks spending across more than 100 product and service sub-categories investing in local media, helping organizations identify growth areas and align sales strategies with evolving market demand.

Drawing on Guideline's proprietary advertising intelligence dataset, the report provides a detailed view of how advertising investment is distributed across markets and media channels, offering greater transparency into category drivers and spending trends.

Subscribers can:

Track category-level advertising demand across local ad markets

Pinpoint which categories are driving local revenue growth

Analyze investment trends across OOH, TV, radio and digital media

Arm sales teams with data-backed pricing narratives

Monitor shifts between local and national advertising investment

Evaluate spending patterns across 100+ advertising sub-categories

Identify underpriced inventory vs market benchmarks

Each quarterly edition provides standardized analysis across markets, channels and categories, enabling organizations to track changes in advertising demand and make more informed revenue and planning decisions.

"Local advertising is often at the forefront of the changing media landscape from geotargeting to emerging economic trends. But these markets often lack effective ways to measure or analyze these dynamics," said Sean Wright, Chief Insights and Analytics Officer at Guideline. "With Local Dynamics Quarterly, we're bringing greater insight into how advertising dollars are moving across categories, channels and markets. The goal is simple: give agencies and publishers a clearer signal on demand to get ahead of the market and focus sales efforts on the next growth opportunity."

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology powering the strategy, planning, and management of advertising buying and selling for the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive and timely insights, enabling enterprises from publishers, agencies and brands to investors and consulting firms to optimize media performance and drive superior business outcomes.

Our proprietary spend and pricing data represents approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries worldwide, providing the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising marketplace available today.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai.

SOURCE Guideline