Guideline Launches KPI Forecast 2.0, Delivering Advanced Ticker-Level Forecasting for Capital Markets

New offering leverages proprietary ad spend data to provide high-precision, data science-driven revenue modeling to assist forecasting for institutional investors including hedge funds, mutual funds, and quantitative fund managers

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline today announced the launch of KPI Forecast 2.0, an enhanced analytics solution designed to help institutional investors and financial decision-makers navigate equity markets with greater confidence through advanced, data-driven forecasting.

KPI Forecast 2.0 leverages Guideline's proprietary ticker-level data to deliver quarterly forecasts of revenue key performance indicators (KPIs). Developed with flexibility in mind, Guideline's KPI Forecast tools are built for a diverse range of investment teams. The suite offers simple-to-use solutions that complement other alternative data offerings, alongside more complex data and modeling capabilities for sophisticated quantitative approaches.

Building on the foundation of Guideline's Data Insights Service, launched in September 2025, KPI Forecast 2.0 represents the next evolution in the company's commitment to delivering investment-grade analytics powered by its proprietary advertising data.

"Our KPI Forecast 2.0 transforms our proprietary ad spend data into predictive intelligence, allowing our clients to anticipate revenue shifts and make high-stakes portfolio decisions with greater speed and confidence" said Sean Wright, Chief Insights and Analytics Officer.

Addressing Evolving Investor Needs

As data complexity grows and internal resources remain constrained, many investment teams face challenges in building and maintaining advanced forecasting capabilities. KPI Forecast 2.0 addresses these gaps by providing:

High-precision forecasting , with significantly reduced mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) across covered tickers

, with significantly reduced mean absolute percentage error (MAPE) across covered tickers Advanced modeling and refined data techniques that capture nuanced market and revenue dynamics, harnessing Guideline's unique data solutions for best-fit approaches

This enables firms to speed up model testing, augment internal models, validate hypotheses, and accelerate decision-making. KPI Forecast 2.0 equips users with actionable insights, including:

Opportunity analysis to identify emerging investment signals

to identify emerging investment signals Deeper visibility into category dynamics influencing company performance

influencing company performance Clarity on shifting budget trends, including how advertising spend is shifting across local and national channels—a key signal for analysts tracking brand investment strategies across markets

These capabilities support more informed portfolio decisions in fast-moving markets.

KPI Forecast 2.0 is the latest in a series of product launches from Guideline in 2026, reflecting the company's accelerating investment in analytics and AI-powered solutions for the advertising and capital markets industries.

KPI Forecast 2.0 is available now as part of Guideline's Insights and Analytics product suite. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.guideline.ai.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology powering the strategy, planning, and management of advertising buying and selling for the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive and timely insights, enabling enterprises from publishers, agencies, and brands to investors and consulting firms to optimize media performance and drive superior business outcomes.

Guideline's proprietary spend and pricing data represents approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries, providing the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising marketplace available today.

SOURCE Guideline