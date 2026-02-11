Guideline Launches AI Factory to Speed AI Innovation Across Ad Intelligence and Media Plan Management

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline, a leading provider of advertising data and media plan management technologies, today announced the launch of the Guideline AI Factory, an innovation engine built to move faster from ideation to customer value across Guideline Ad Intelligence products and Media Plan Management technologies.

The AI Factory is designed to turn Guideline's unique advertising market intelligence data and technology solutions into practical AI that customers can leverage every day inside media plan management workflows and a wide range of data products that power ad spend, pricing, and performance analysis.

"The goal of building this engine is to accelerate the rate at which we provide our customers with AI products that deliver transformational business value," said Vincent Mifsud, CEO of Guideline. "We're focused on improving workflows that slow down our customers and agency partners in their day-to-day work such as cleaning data, standardizing ingestion, and getting to reliable answers faster on strategic planning, ad investment and revenue management, price yield optimization, content acquisition, and sales enablement."

The AI Factory's first product bet is AI Digital Placement Classification, a foundational capability that converts rich but inconsistent digital media placement names into standardized, decision-grade reporting that matches how media is bought and sold.

What makes this especially powerful is the depth of reporting it can unlock when combined with Guideline's transactional market data. AI Placement Classification is designed to surface and structure key attributes from Guideline's industry pool data, both at the strategic objective-funnel stages, buying methods, demo and advanced audience targeting-and tactical levels, like publisher proprietary ad products, ad lengths, ad formats, ad skippability and content specifics.

With that structure in place, customers can connect these attributes directly to key metrics like ad spend, pricing, and audience impressions at a scale not seen before in the ad intelligence space.

Under the hood, the system uses a hybrid AI approach, combining deterministic rules-based matching and natural language processing (NLP) for contextual pattern handling and long-tail variants, while preserving transparency into what was matched and why.

"Media placement names hold an enormous amount of truth about how media is bought and sold, but they were created to execute campaigns and not to function as a clean data model," said Alberto Leyes, SVP of AI Innovation at Guideline. "By applying AI in a disciplined and transparent way to our aggregated industry pool data, we can now translate that signal into structured data that unlocks previously unseen intelligence for our buy and sell-side customers across investment, pricing, revenue, and audience impressions."

Guideline will continue to introduce new AI Factory capabilities in its media plan management technology and ad intelligence data products throughout 2026, with further announcements planned later this year.

About Guideline

Guideline, a leading provider of advertising data and media plan management (MPM) technology, has become the world's most trusted authority on media investment and intelligence. With its market-leading media plan management platform, industry-best ad market data, Guideline effectively meets the evolving needs of today's marketing, media and investment professionals.

To learn more about Guideline, visit guideline.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Guideline