Guideline Launches Market Monitor™ Insights Subscription a New Standard for Weekly Ad Market Intelligence

First syndicated research product built entirely on verified transaction ad intelligence data gives agencies, brands, and investors institutional-grade insights

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline today announced the launch of Market Monitor™, a new weekly subscription syndicated research product that delivers global advertising market insights built entirely on verified, transaction-level spend data. Market Monitor provides subscribers with a consistent, accessible path from data to decision, surfacing trends, highlighting growth areas, and delivering forward-looking market context through its weekly publication.

As global advertising investment grows increasingly complex, the gap between available market intelligence and the speed at which media decisions must be made continues to widen. Many industry benchmarks still rely on modeled projections, survey-based estimates, or self-reported platform data approaches that introduce uncertainty precisely when clarity matters most. Market Monitor provides subscribers with a consistent, high-frequency view of where the advertising market is actually moving transforming global media investment activity into a weekly signal that organizations can use to make faster, more confident decisions.

Unlike traditional syndicated research products that publish monthly or quarterly forecasts built on estimated data, Market Monitor provides near-real-time intelligence grounded in actual media investment activity. Each weekly edition distills complex spend patterns into clear analysis designed for immediate application whether informing investment strategy, supporting client conversations, or benchmarking competitive performance.

Market Monitor subscribers receive:

Weekly insight reports covering global trends in media investment, delivered 48 weeks per year

Analysis built exclusively on Guideline's verified, transaction-level ad spend data—no projections, no modeling

Identification of emerging growth areas, category shifts, and market dynamics across channels and geographies

Forward-looking market context informed by actual spend activity rather than estimated forecasts

Concise, structured reporting designed for fast comprehension and immediate strategic application

Market Monitor is designed to serve a broad range of media and advertising professionals from global agencies and brand marketers to investors, consultants, and publishers who require high-quality, data-driven market intelligence. By making Guideline's world-class insights available through a streamlined subscription, Market Monitor significantly expands access to the verified spend and pricing data that has made Guideline the industry's most trusted source of advertising intelligence.

"The advertising industry deserves market intelligence built on what actually happened—not what a model predicts might have happened," said Sean Wright, Chief Insights and Analytics Officer at Guideline. "Market Monitor puts our verified transaction data to work for a much broader audience, giving organizations of every size the insights they need to move from signal to action with confidence. We're delivering the kind of regular, reliable intelligence that transforms how teams plan, invest, and compete."

"With Market Monitor, we're democratizing access to the most complete and transparent view of global media investment available today," said Vincent Mifsud, CEO of Guideline. "Our clients have long relied on our data to make critical investment decisions. Now, we're extending that advantage to the broader market helping agencies, brands, and investors stay ahead of an industry that moves faster every week."

Market Monitor is available now. For more information or to subscribe, contact your Guideline account representative or visit www.guideline.ai.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology powering the strategy, planning, and management of advertising buying and selling for the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive and timely insights, enabling enterprises from publishers, agencies and brands to investors and consulting firms to optimize media performance and drive superior business outcomes. Our proprietary spend and pricing data represents approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries worldwide, providing the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising marketplace available today.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai.

SOURCE Guideline