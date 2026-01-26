Guideline Launches Media Monitor Podcast

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline , a leading provider of advertising data and planning technology, today announced the launch of the Media Monitor by Guideline podcast.

Hosted by Sean Wright, Chief Insights and Analytics Officer at Guideline, and Kelly Sweeney, Vice President of Customer Success at Guideline, the podcast will break down the latest trends shaping the advertising industry by analyzing spending data, discussing timely news stories and providing forward-looking predictions that will help advertisers plan ahead.

The weekly podcast will do a deep dive into the spending trends in the advertising market to help brands, advertisers and publishers make sense of where dollars are going and what that means for future investments. Each episode will feature the hosts analyzing data to provide listeners with actionable insights into how ad dollars can be properly invested to impact consumer behavior.

The first episode focuses on how AI is being used inside ad campaigns, the cost of Super Bowl ads, nostalgia marketing and the emergence of influencer marketing over traditional celebrity endorsements.

"The goal of our podcast is to help professionals in the media, marketing and advertising fields reduce uncertainty and make smarter decisions when they create their budgets," said Sweeney.

"Our clients rely on our data everyday to inform their media planning and buying," added Wright. "By providing a weekly podcast where we provide more insights into what this data means and how it layers into the industry overall, we're equipping them with another tool in their toolbox."

