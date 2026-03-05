Guideline Launches Media Plan Management MCP Server, Enabling Agentic AI Workflows Across Media Planning & Buying

New Model Context Protocol (MPC) server technology enables agencies and advertisers to connect their own AI agents directly to Guideline's media plan management technology

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline a leading provider of Ad Intelligence and Media Plan Management technology today announced the launch of its Media Plan Management MCP Server, a new product that enables customers including advertising agencies, media buyers, and enterprise clients to connect their own AI agents directly to Guideline's Media Plan Management platform. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that has rapidly emerged as the universal language for agentic AI connectivity, the new server is available now and represents the first in a series of MCP capabilities from Guideline.

Media planning and buying workflows have traditionally required teams to navigate multiple platforms, manually export data, and compile reports across disconnected systems. As agencies manage increasingly complex, multi-market campaigns, the need for faster, more integrated workflows has become critical. The Guideline Media Plan Management MCP Server addresses this challenge by providing a standardized, plug-and-play connection between any MCP-compatible AI agent and Guideline's media plan management tools no custom API development or integration work required.

With the new Guideline MCP Server, teams can connect their existing AI agent whether Claude, ChatGPT, or any proprietary internal tools directly to Guideline's media plan management platform. Planners and buyers can then interact with their media plans conversationally: asking natural-language questions about campaign status, budget allocation, vendor performance, and plan-to-actual comparisons, and receive instant, actionable answers. The result is a faster, more intuitive way to manage the full media planning and buying lifecycle from initial plan creation through execution and reconciliation.

The Model Context Protocol, originally introduced by Anthropic and now supported by major AI platforms including OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, has been widely adopted across the technology industry as the standard for connecting AI agents to external platforms and tools. Industry analysts project that 75% of enterprise gateway vendors will integrate MCP capabilities by the end of 2026. By building on this open standard, Guideline is ensuring its clients can leverage the most broadly adopted AI connectivity framework available today.

"Our customers have highlighted that media planning and buying is increasing in complexity and as a result many are deploying AI agents to manage this growing sophistication," said Vincent Mifsud, Guideline's CEO. "By launching our MCP Server, we're ensuring that Guideline is at the center of this transformation providing our clients the AI-native infrastructure they need to streamline their workflows, make faster decisions, and focus their talent on strategy rather than manual processes."

For agencies, brands and their media planners, the MCP Server transforms how teams interact with their media plans on a daily basis. Rather than switching between platforms, pulling manual exports, or waiting on reporting cycles, planners and buyers can engage in conversational workflows querying plan details, analyzing performance against targets, and generating summaries within the AI tools already embedded in their daily work. The Guideline MCP Server supports multi-step analysis, enabling agents to retrieve, consolidate, and analyze media plan data across campaigns, clients, and markets in a single conversation. Because the MCP Server provides secure, read-only access, agencies can integrate with confidence knowing their plan data remains protected.

"Launching our Media Plan Management MCP Server marks a pivotal moment in Guideline's agentic strategy," said Steve Silvers, Guideline's Chief Product Officer. "We're meeting our clients where they are by integrating with their own AI-powered workflows. By adopting the Model Context Protocol, we're giving agencies and brands the freedom to bring their own AI agents and unlock the full power of our platform without the friction of traditional integrations. This is the first of several MCP-enabled capabilities we plan to deliver across our media plan management suite as we continue building toward an AI-native platform."

The Media Plan Management MCP Server is the first in a planned series of MCP-enabled capabilities from Guideline. The company plans to extend MCP connectivity across its full suite of media plan management and data solutions, enabling agencies to bring agentic AI to every stage of the planning and buying process.

The Guideline Media Plan Management MCP Server is available now. For more information, please visit www.guideline.ai.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology powering the strategy, planning, and management of advertising buying and selling for the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive and timely insights, enabling enterprises from publishers, agencies and brands to investors and consulting firms to optimize media investments and drive superior business outcomes.

Our proprietary spend and pricing data represents more than $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries worldwide, providing the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising marketplace available today.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai

