Guideline's Media Plan Management Platform Surpasses 60,000 Active Media Plans, Over $300 Billion in Managed Media Budgets, and 10,000+ Monthly Users

As media investment grows more fragmented and financial accountability demands increase, Guideline's Media Plan Management platform demonstrates the scale and operational trust that make it the enterprise standard for the global advertising industry

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline today announced three major growth milestones for its Media Plan Management solution, the end-to-end platform purpose-built to manage global media investment. As of Q2 2026, the platform now powers more than 60,000 active media plans, manages over $300 billion in media budgets, and serves more than 10,000 monthly active users across the world's leading agencies, brands, and publishers.

The scale of Guideline's Media Plan Management platform is the direct result of a sustained, deliberate investment in the infrastructure, data integrations, workflow automation and artificial intelligence that enterprise media operations require. Managing 60,000+ active media plans simultaneously demands a platform built to handle the complexity of multi-market, multi-channel, multi-currency campaigns at enterprise velocity. Managing $300 billion in media budgets demands audit-grade accuracy, real-time reconciliation, and institutional-level controls that no lightweight tool or legacy system can provide. And sustaining 10,000+ monthly active users demands an experience sophisticated enough for the world's most demanding buyers and sellers — and efficient enough to complement existing workflows in a time of unprecedented speed in the industry.

Three Milestones. One Unambiguous Signal.

60,000+ Active Media Plans: Guideline's platform manages more simultaneously active media plans than any other solution in the market across channels, geographies, and budget levels. Every plan reflects a live workflow: briefing, strategy, channel allocation, vendor negotiation, trafficking, and reconciliation. At 60,000+ plans, Guideline is not a planning tool; it is the operating system of the global media business.

$300 Billion in Media Budgets Under Management: The $300 billion in media plan budgets actively flowing through the platform reflects the full scope of enterprise commitments being planned, negotiated, and executed by Guideline clients in real time. No competitor operates at this financial scale. No other platform can offer the governance, reconciliation, and performance intelligence that comes with managing budgets of this magnitude.

10,000+ Monthly Active Users: User volume at this level is a signal of genuine enterprise adoption. Guideline's monthly active user base spans media planners, strategists, investment leads, trafficking managers, finance teams, and executive stakeholders at the world's most sophisticated advertising organizations. Reaching 10,000+ active users in a market defined by complex enterprise procurement cycles means Guideline has become operationally indispensable to the industry.

"Guideline's Media Plan Management solutions are built for the demands of enterprise media organizations, and these Q2 milestones are the clearest demonstration yet of that scale in action. We are grateful to our customers, which include both agencies and brands for trusting us as their technology provider and we will continue to strive to build the best products on the market supported by exceptional customer experience. Guideline has become critical operating infrastructure for the teams responsible for planning and managing media investment. We believe this is the standard modern media organizations should expect from a true enterprise Media Plan Management platform."

— Vincent Mifsud, Chief Executive Officer, Guideline

The advertising technology landscape is crowded with platforms that claim enterprise capability. Guideline's Q2 2026 milestones are evidence, not claims. When organizations evaluate media plan management platforms, the questions are straightforward: How many plans are actively being managed? How much media budget is being managed through the platform? How many practitioners rely on it every month? And which leading agencies, brands, and media organizations trust it to support their planning operations? By those measures, Guideline's Media Plan Management platform is clearly differentiated.

"These milestones tell a very specific story about where enterprise media plan management is heading. The organizations running the world's most ambitious advertising programs have moved beyond spreadsheets, legacy systems, and point solutions. They require a platform that can manage the full complexity of global media investment and handle it with the reliability, accuracy, and intelligence that $300 billion in managed budgets demands. Our users are not experimenting with Guideline. They are running their business on it. That is a fundamentally different kind of adoption, and it is what has driven us to this scale."

— Steven Silvers, Chief Product Officer

Guideline's Media Plan Management solution is available now as part of the company's enterprise platform, alongside its Ad Intelligence and Insights offerings. Organizations evaluating media plan management solutions are encouraged to contact Guideline for a briefing, platform demonstration, or custom capability assessment.

For more information or to request a briefing, visit www.guideline.ai or contact your Guideline account representative directly.

About Guideline

Guideline is a global provider of ad intelligence and media plan management technology powering the strategy, planning, and management of advertising buying and selling for the world's leading enterprises. Our solutions deliver the industry's most comprehensive and timely insights, enabling enterprises from publishers, agencies, and brands to investors and consulting firms to optimize media performance and drive superior business outcomes. Our proprietary spend and pricing data represents approximately $200 billion in annual media investment across 65 countries worldwide, providing the most complete and transparent view of the global advertising marketplace available today.

For more information, visit www.guideline.ai.

SOURCE Guideline