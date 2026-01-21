Guideline Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Three Strategic Appointments

Industry veterans join to accelerate product innovation, data prominence and market partnerships

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline , a leading provider of advertising data and planning technology, today announced the addition of three new members to its senior leadership team: Steve Silvers as Chief Product Officer, Michael Laxineta as Senior Vice President, North American Data and Vivian Herron as Senior Vice Presidents of Sales, North America Brands and Agencies.

These appointments follow the introduction of Guideline's Data Insights Service , a commercial and strategic initiative that utilizes industry advertising data to help media customers accelerate time-to-insight and drive smarter advertising decision-making, and the Guideline AI Agent , a new conversational interface that transforms how media buyers and sellers access and generate powerful advertising spend and pricing intelligence. Together, these investments help bolster Guideline's Media Plan Management tools.

"The advertising and marketing industry has always moved at a rapid pace, but the introduction of AI has only further accelerated the pace of innovation," said Vincent Misfud, CEO of Guideline. "We're excited to add these industry veterans to our senior leadership team, helping us continue building momentum following our recent product launches and identify new innovative ways to further solidify Guideline's market position in 2026."

Steve Silvers brings nearly 30 years of experience across the advertising and marketing landscape. Most recently, he advised data technology companies on how to achieve actionable growth objectives for the Winterberry Group. Silvers has held senior leadership roles at Kantar, where he served as EVP of Global Creative, Media and Ecosystem, steering transformative growth and innovation for the Media Effectiveness and Creative Testing practices, as well as overseeing the Identity, Audience, Credit Informed Marketing, and Clean Room division at Transunion (formerly Neustar).

Michael Laxineta possesses deep expertise across information services and digital media. He recently served as Head of Global Sales for Nexis Solutions, a division of LexisNexis, with responsibility for SaaS and data renewals, new business development, and strategic alliances. Previously, he spent a decade at Cision, ultimately serving as Head of Global Insights, where he led a diversified portfolio of tech-enabled information services, including global news briefings, media analysis, and advertising. Earlier in his career, Michael held senior leadership roles at Tribune Company's national advertising division and at PR Newswire.

Vivian Herron has over 20 years of experience across media, software and data solutions, as well as deep expertise in ad agency media planning and buying. She has held senior leadership and sales roles at Relo Metrics, VideoAmp, Amobee, BrightRoll, and Yahoo, in addition to agency experience at Hill Holliday and Carat. At Guideline, Vivian will work closely with brands and agencies to accelerate and expand adoption of Guideline's media plan management (MPM) software and advertising market data and insights.

About Guideline

Guideline, a leading provider of advertising data and media plan management (MPM) technology, has become the world's most trusted authority on media investment and intelligence. The company was formed through the acquisitions of Standard Media Index, SQAD, and Lumina. With its market-leading media plan management platform, industry-best ad market data and unrivaled customer service, Guideline effectively meets the evolving needs of today's marketing, media and investment professionals.

