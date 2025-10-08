Guideline Unveils AI Agent: Accelerating Insight into the Industry's Most Powerful Media Intelligence Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideline, the leading provider of media intelligence and planning software, today announced the launch of the Guideline AI Agent, a new conversational interface that transforms how media buyers and sellers access and generate powerful advertising spend and pricing intelligence.

Built directly into Guideline's customer-facing data platform, the AI Agent enables any user to ask a question in plain English and instantly receive accurate insights and answers in the form of text, charts, tables, visual comparisons, and diagnostic context. These insights can be subsequently shared across the organization via automated dashboards, vastly extending the value and reach of Guideline's data within its customers' businesses.

For years, Guideline's intelligence products have guided the industry's most sophisticated teams, shaping strategy through unparalleled data accuracy and depth. The introduction of the Guideline AI Agent elevates this advantage even further—transforming verified transaction data into instant, automated intelligence. By removing manual steps, it empowers every user to make faster decisions, optimize reporting, and unlock trusted intelligence across their organization.

"With this new AI Agent, we are helping our customers derive instant insights to Guideline's unmatched data foundation," said Vincent Mifsud, CEO of Guideline. "Our customers can now move from a plain English question to decision in seconds, accelerating time to value, enhancing insight readiness, and unlocking new ways to apply differentiated intelligence across their organizations."

Core Capabilities

Automated Visualizations: Every question generates a clear, customizable chart or table—making insights easy to interpret, edit, dig in, and share.

Every question generates a clear, customizable chart or table—making insights easy to interpret, edit, dig in, and share. Data Export & Sharing: Download results in PNG, CSV, or XLSX to integrate seamlessly into reports, presentations, and workflows.

Download results in PNG, CSV, or XLSX to integrate seamlessly into reports, presentations, and workflows. Custom Analytics: Apply filters, compare dimensions, and adjust visuals to highlight the most meaningful patterns and outliers.

Apply filters, compare dimensions, and adjust visuals to highlight the most meaningful patterns and outliers. Dynamic Dashboards: Pin and organize visualizations into flexible, interactive dashboards that evolve with each new question, enabling ongoing exploration and storytelling.

This launch is a major milestone in the broader AI journey Guideline is embarking on with its customers. By year's end, Guideline will launch a powerful Model Context Protocol (MCP) layer, where qualitative and quantitative data seamlessly co-exist to provide richer, more contextualized insights. As the AI Agent evolves, Guideline will increasingly move beyond descriptive and diagnostic intelligence toward predictive and prescriptive guidance, further anticipating what comes next and decide how best to act.

By combining the most trusted transaction-based data with the possibilities of agentic AI, Guideline is building toward a future where customers leverage natural language to design their own analytic environments as they adapt to a fast-changing ecosystem and evolving business needs.

