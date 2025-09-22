Guideline and NBCUniversal Expand Partnership with Predictive Analytics and Digital Ad Intelligence Innovation

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Guideline, a leading provider of advertising data and planning technology, and NBCUniversal announced the expansion of their partnership to strengthen NBCUniversal's data-driven strategies across ad sales. As cross-media consumption continues to shift, the partnership highlights the growing need for media companies to harness data intelligence in order to drive greater media effectiveness for clients.

"NBCUniversal has long been a leader in leveraging data to drive innovation in advertising," said Vincent Mifsud, CEO at Guideline. "We're excited to expand this relationship and proud to see how NBCUniversal has enabled strong use cases for the product advancements we have delivered. This partnership ensures that NBCUniversal has access to the most accurate, timely, and granular ad intelligence, which not only reflects where the market is today but also helps understand where it's going."

Through this partnership with Guideline, NBCUniversal will leverage Guideline's suite of tools, including Forward Booking Intelligence and Placement Depth, to have a holistic view of the entire ecosystem with key insights around shifting ad investments, pricing trends and advertiser demand that allow the company to better advise its partners. By utilizing Guideline's Forward Bookings Intelligence, NBCUniversal will have a real time view of the market, allowing it to more quickly identify emerging media trends, refine pricing strategies with greater agility, and align its ad offerings more closely with seasonality and shifting market dynamics.

"In today's fragmented ad marketplace, advertisers are investing cross platform to reach consumers wherever they consume content and in order to best support our clients, we need to have a consistent view of the industry's spend and pricing dynamics," said Gina Reduto, EVP of Strategy, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "As we continue to innovate and adapt to deliver the most effective, industry-leading advertising solutions for our clients and partners, Guideline's insights remain a strategic source of information."

Later this year, Guideline and NBCUniversal will further expand the partnership with the adoption of Guideline's upcoming Placement Depth reporting – an AI-powered capability which leverages name entity recognition technology in a privacy-minded manner to provide greater visibility around the volume and pricing impact of ad innovation layers.

About Guideline

Guideline, a leading provider of advertising data and planning technology, has become the world's most trusted authority on media investment and intelligence. The company was formed through the acquisitions of Standard Media Index, SQAD, and Lumina. With its market-leading media planning platform, industry-best ad market data, and unrivaled customer service, Guideline effectively meets the evolving needs of today's marketing, media, and investment professionals. To learn more about Guideline, visit guideline.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

SOURCE Guideline