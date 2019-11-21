Guidepoint Qsight's Alpha Beats Analyst Expectations for Q3 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint Qsight's proprietary healthcare data sets, now operating under the name of Qsight Alpha, proved more accurate than 3Q19 consensus estimates to reported U.S. sales for 16 of 17 company models. This demonstrated a ~94% hit rate in measuring industry leaders within the medical device and supplies space against consensus analyst expectations.

3Q19 marks the 10th straight quarter in which Alpha projections have been more accurate than consensus.

Erik Haines, Managing Director of Guidepoint Qsight said: "Delivering high value insights consistently with alternative data can be a challenge. Qsight Alpha's capable team has risen to the occasion by providing our investor clients with actionable data over the past 10 quarters. Looking to 2020, I am excited to build upon our success by expanding Alpha's proprietary data sources. As we onboard more alternative data, Qsight Alpha will continue to provide essential insight into the healthcare sector with expanded reach."

Guidepoint Qsight's Alpha models deliver verified transactional healthcare data with a focus on near real time accuracy, to assist investors in gaining unique perspectives on both sector and individual company performance.

Qsight Alpha's data sets are made up of multiple pertinent datapoints, including total spend by manufacturer, units sold by product, average selling price by product, and both manufacturer and product market share. Each element is updated weekly to provide granular insight into the factors that shape earnings each quarter.

By precisely measuring the factors that drive hospital purchase data on thousands of medical products and devices, Qsight Alpha provides incomparable market intelligence. It allows for an unprecedented look into the forces that shift share price for market leaders in the medical sales space.

With this updated product suite, Guidepoint Qsight remains an unparalleled resource in providing quantitative insight into the sales performance of medical technology industry leaders. Guidepoint Qsight plans to continue expanding its growing list of Alpha company names throughout 2020.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint, a leading expert network firm, connects clients with vetted subject matter experts—Advisors—from their global professional network. Guidepoint clients leverage the insights and perspectives shared by Advisors to stay informed and make better business decisions. Its slate of services, including phone consultations, surveys, events and proprietary data insights products, help professionals gain comprehensive understanding of a topic before making strategic or investment decisions. Guidepoint's multinational client list includes 9 of the top 10 consulting firms and some of the largest hedge funds, private equity firms and Fortune-ranked public companies. Guidepoint's industry-leading compliance platform—overseen by Guidepoint's General Counsel, a former SEC enforcement attorney—supports appropriate client-to-Advisor interactions through the application of Guidepoint's own policies and procedures as well as custom, client-specific controls the company implements at clients' requests. Guidepoint is not a registered investment adviser and cannot transact business as an investment adviser or give investment advice. For more information, visit www.guidepoint.com.

