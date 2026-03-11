Guideway Care Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification for Enterprise Activation Intelligence Infrastructure

Reinforces Security, Governance, and Operational Controls for Activation Intelligence Infrastructure Supporting Evidence-Based Patient Activation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guideway Care today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II certification, reinforcing the security, availability, and operational integrity of its Enterprise Activation Intelligence solution.

"Activation Intelligence must operate with the same discipline as the clinical systems it supports," said Craig Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Guideway Care. "Health systems rely on us to apply strategies and manage execution across patient access, referral closure, nurse triage interactions, find-a-physician conversion, care transitions, chronic disease management, risk stratification activation, and enterprise growth. SOC 2 confirms that our Activation Intelligence infrastructure is secure, reliable, and built for enterprise scale," Parker added.

Forward thinking healthcare participants such as health systems, payors and accountable care organizations recognize that they cannot be experts in every area of patient or member interactions, and they understand they need to rely on companies with specialized expertise in areas outside their core capabilities. But security and reliability are not optional in the healthcare setting. Moreover, as healthcare participants expand adoption of enterprise AI, digital agents, workflow orchestration, and AI front door infrastructure, security and interaction guardrails and governance have become foundational requirements. SOC 2 Type II validates that Guideway Care's platform operates under rigorous, continuously monitored controls designed to protect healthcare data while enabling scalable execution across the pre- and post-encounter layers of the healthcare journey.

Guideway Care's Activation Intelligence solution defines and measures completion of Activation Objectives across numerous areas (Activation Opportunities) including:

Patient and member access and conversion

Referral closure leading to improved outcomes and financial performance

Nurse triage routing and patient-request completion

Find-a-physician access conversion

Diagnostic scheduling and follow-up completion

Preventive care acceleration and improved gap closure under value-based contracts

Chronic condition management and improved chronic condition stability

Activation-driven revenue realization

Guideway Care drives revenue realization through activation — closing referrals, converting high-intent access, reducing no-shows, and ensuring follow-through. While revenue cycle AI may optimize billing workflows, Activation Intelligence ensures the encounters and procedures are completed in the first place.

Artificial intelligence serves as an amplification layer within Guideway Care's structured activation orchestration discipline. Activation Intelligence is healthcare-specific execution infrastructure derived from rigorous patient activation science, proprietary pre- and post-encounter data, measurable Activation Objectives, and longitudinal barrier intelligence.

"Enterprise AI must be secure, measurable, and outcome-driven," Parker said. "Achieving SOC 2 certification reinforces that our Activation Intelligence solution is engineered for healthcare environments where execution and governance guardrails must coexist."

About Guideway Care

Guideway Care is the Enterprise Evidence-Based Patient Activation company, delivering a comprehensive Activation Intelligence solution that governs behavioral execution across nurse triage, find-a-physician conversion, referral management, readmission reduction, preventive care acceleration, chronic care management, care transitions, digital front door optimization, population health performance, avoidable utilization reduction, service line growth, patient loyalty, and enterprise financial performance.

Activation Intelligence aligns health system strategy with measurable Activation Objectives and ensures that clinical instruction becomes completed action across the full care continuum. Artificial intelligence operates as an amplification layer within this structured activation workflow architecture, enabling precision, scalability, and real-time orchestration at enterprise scale.

Healthcare providers standardized clinical science to create Evidence-Based Medicine. Guideway Care has used this same approach by fusing activation science and structured workflows to deliver evidence-based patient activation to the industry.

For media inquiries:

Guideway Care Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Guideway Care