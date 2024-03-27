GuideWell publishes 2023 Impact Report, underscoring integrated efforts to create a more sustainable, effective health system

GuideWell delivers on commitment to health equity and community well-being, providing

$28.4 million in charitable giving to improve the health of local communities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation (GuideWell), a leading not-for-profit, policyholder-owned health solutions organization, released its 2023 Impact Report which details the company's progress in its efforts to improve health outcomes and increase access to quality, affordable health care.

The report details the strides GuideWell has made to advance an inclusive workplace, increase supplier diversity, strengthen food security, provide comprehensive mental well-being resources, and reduce health disparities.

"We are committed to serving as a force for good and improving the health care system for everyone." - Pat Geraghty, President & CEO of GuideWell and Florida Blue Post this GuideWell publishes 2023 Impact Report

"At GuideWell, to help people truly live healthier lives, we are constantly thinking beyond the boundaries of the traditional health care system and engaging actively with partners in our communities, collaborating to find and implement real solutions that change people's lives," said Pat Geraghty, president and CEO of GuideWell and its largest subsidiary, the health solutions company Florida Blue. "We are committed to serving as a force for good and improving the health care system for everyone."

In 2023, through its joint venture with Sanitas Medical Centers (Sanitas USA), GuideWell opened eight new clinics and plans to open 30 additional locations over the next three years, building on the organization's commitment to increasing access to quality whole-person, customized, coordinated care throughout Florida.

GuideWell works to better serve diverse communities by understanding their unique health challenges. Last year, it launched qualitative studies on multicultural engagement and health literacy and provided culturally relevant experiences for its customers. It also made strategic hyperlocal investments to support those with the greatest needs, spearheading initiatives that target major issues, such as diabetes, social isolation, and generational poverty.

Led by its Chief Health Equity Officer, Dr. Kelli Tice, GuideWell created a whole health index to measure member health holistically, taking community, social, and clinical drivers into account. The index monitors disparities to identify areas of improvement and indicators to help guide future efforts.

Additional 2023 report highlights include:

$28.4 million provided in charitable giving to improve the health of local communities

provided in charitable giving to improve the health of local communities $1.5 million invested to address generational poverty in six ZIP codes

to address generational poverty in six ZIP codes $4 million allocated to health equity initiatives through the Equity Alliance

to health equity initiatives through the Equity Alliance $3.2 million donated to improve mental well-being for Florida residents

to improve mental well-being for Florida residents 2.12% reduction in disparate health outcomes for Black Florida Blue members

reduction in disparate health outcomes for Black Florida Blue members $250,000 awarded to alleviate social isolation and loneliness in Puerto Rico

to alleviate social isolation and loneliness in 52.9 million meals supplied as part of food security programs

supplied as part of food security programs 20% diverse supplier spend achieved across GuideWell companies, exceeding its annual target of 14%

achieved across GuideWell companies, exceeding its annual target of 14% 48.7% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2017

The GuideWell Board of Directors is responsible for providing oversight and direction for GuideWell's business and community impact strategies, setting specific metrics in consultation with external subject matter experts, and ensuring accountability across the organization.

The GuideWell enterprise includes Florida Blue, the leading health insurance company in Florida, and Triple-S Management, a leading health care services company in Puerto Rico.

For more information and to view the full report, visit www.guidewell.com/impact-report.

About GuideWell

GuideWell comprises Florida's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, Florida Blue, which is the leading health insurer in Florida; Triple-S Management, Puerto Rico's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan and a leading health care services company on the island; GuideWell Health, a portfolio of clinical delivery organizations; PopHealthCare and its value-based national medical group Emcara Health; GuideWell Source, which provides administrative services to federal health care programs; and WebTPA, a market leading administrator of self-funded employer health plans. The company holds majority or significant interests in a range of health solutions companies including Lucet, a behavioral health care company that provides technology-enabled support to payers, providers, and health plan members. Through a joint venture with Keralty, a multinational health business group with more than 40 years of global experience, GuideWell is expanding care delivery across Florida through more than 48 Sanitas direct care delivery locations.

GuideWell serves 38.5 million people across 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, including more than 6 million individuals in Florida.

For additional information visit www.GuideWell.com. For the latest news and content, visit the GuideWell Newsroom, and follow GuideWell on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram @LifeAtGuideWell; and X (formerly Twitter) @_GuideWell.

SOURCE GuideWell