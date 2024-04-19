Guild Garage Group Announces Inaugural Partnership with Garage Door Doctor

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its first partnership with Garage Door Doctor ("GDD"), a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional locations in Bloomington and Carmel.

Guild Garage Group has announced the completion of its first partnership with Garage Door Doctor. Post this New Guild Garage Group partner, Garage Door Doctor, is a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional locations in Bloomington and Carmel. (PRNewsfoto/Guild Garage Group) Guild Garage Group is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected] (PRNewsfoto/Guild Garage Group)

Guild is a first-of-its-kind coalition of garage door brands united by the vision of building a leading network of premier residential service providers. Guild does not operate as a traditional private equity firm or as a large competitor, but rather as an alliance of likeminded owner operators driven by a common mission, value system, and purpose. Guild invests behind garage door service companies with strong management teams and cultures to help them better serve their customers, employees, and communities while also creating unmatched future growth opportunities for them.

"By prioritizing quality, service and consumer experience, and by investing in talent, infrastructure, and technology, we believe Guild is well on its way to becoming the partner of choice for the top owners in the industry. We are extremely motivated by the opportunity to quickly expand our geographic footprint and, with the help of our partners, offer best-in-class systems, processes, and resources to a wider community of owners," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild.

"Over the last several months, Sean, Joe, and I have had the privilege of getting to know Jeff, Doug, and the rest of the Garage Door Doctor team. The team's passion, thoughtfulness, and commitment to excellence is nothing short of inspiring. I feel very grateful to not only be able to call Jeff and Doug partners, but also, friends," said Jordan Dubin, Co-Founder of Guild.

Jeff Sanford, Owner and President of Garage Door Doctor, noted, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Guild to help create a new and powerful player in the category. From our very first call with the Guild team, we knew they were different. Their authenticity, industry knowledge and passion were second to none. This growth capital investment and strategic partnership with Guild marks an important milestone for Garage Door Doctor. I could not be more excited for the future with Guild as a partner."

Douglas Trumpey, Vice President of Garage Door Doctor, also noted, "We are lucky to have developed not only a strong partnership, but also, a great friendship with Joe, Jordan, Sean, and the rest of the Guild team. We look forward to playing a part in Guild's mission of creating a first-of-its-kind coalition of the top companies within the garage door services industry."

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected].

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/.

About Garage Door Doctor

Garage Door Doctor is a family-owned and operated garage door services business established in 2009. They are based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional locations in Bloomington and Carmel. The company has garnered a strong reputation, evident by the over 3,100 positive Google reviews, making them a preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in Indiana. Garage Door Doctor offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Garage Door Doctor can be found at https://www.garagedoordoctorllc.com/.

Media Contact:

Jordan Dubin

347-342-7929

[email protected]

SOURCE Guild Garage Group