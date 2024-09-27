Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership with A Plus Garage Doors

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its strategic partnership with A Plus Garage Doors ("A Plus"), a portfolio company of Salt Lake City-based investment firm Asilia Partners ("Asilia"). Under the terms of the agreement, Asilia principals will serve on Guild's advisory board to support Guild's founders and management team in executing its buy-and-build strategy.

Guild Garage Group has announced the completion of its strategic partnership with A Plus Garage Doors. Post this A Plus Garage Doors is a locally owned and operated garage door services business established in 2005. The business is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. A Plus Garage Doors offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about A Plus can be found at https://utahgaragedoors.net/.

The strategic partnership combines Guild's eight existing service brands with A Plus, whose more than 140 employees and 80 service trucks make it one of the largest and most profitable standalone garage door service companies in the United States.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome A Plus to the Guild team. A Plus' scale and sophistication are second to none, and being able to share best practices with and learn from Carrie and the rest of the A Plus team will enable us to maximize the full potential of each of our incredible brands," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild.

Carrie Kelsch, Co-Founder and CEO of A Plus, noted, "We are excited about the growth opportunity that Guild's unique partner model provides, and we are looking forward to working with like-minded companies who share our commitment to providing top-level service. I believe that through our collective partnership, we can be successful in continuing to grow A Plus, while preserving the core attributes of the company that make it so special and distinctive." A Plus' COO, Parker Kelsch, added: "This is a pivotal moment for us. Joining forces with Guild not only expands our capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to providing top notch garage door services to our customers. Together, we are set to redefine excellence in the garage door industry."

"This strategic partnership with A Plus marks a significant milestone in Guild's early history," said Jordan Dubin, Co-Founder of Guild. "Carrie is truly an industry icon, and I am honored to call her and the rest of the A Plus team partners." Jordan continued, "Additionally, Asilia's experience building HVAC and other technician services platforms will be an invaluable asset to our leadership team. I could not be more excited for the future of Guild."

Blake Boardman, Managing Partner at Asilia, said "We are excited to partner with Guild to help build the market-leading garage door service platform. We have continued to be impressed by how the Guild Team has established themselves as preferred partners to the leading owner operators in the industry. Furthermore, we believe the addition of A Plus to Guild's already dominant group of brands will further establish Guild as the partner of choice within the industry and create an unparallelled opportunity for business owners to unlock the embedded value of their businesses."

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected] .

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table while retaining "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit from annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies it partners with and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/ .

About A Plus Garage Doors

A Plus Garage Doors is a locally owned and operated garage door services business established in 2005. The business is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company boasts over 18,000 positive Google reviews and maintains an A+ Rating by BBB and 5.0 Stars on Google, making it the preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in Utah. A Plus Garage Doors offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about A Plus can be found at https://utahgaragedoors.net/ .

About Asilia Partners

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Asilia Partners is a private investment firm that provides flexible equity and debt capital to middle market businesses primarily in the residential and business services sectors. Asilia partners with family- and entrepreneur-owned companies and seeks to create value by focusing on organizational health and using data, technology, and capital resources to grow and improve operations. Its nimble organization and investor base enable it to offer non-traditional capital and business solutions, over short or long hold periods, and across all market cycles. More information about Asilia Partners can be found at https://www.asiliainvestments.com/.

SOURCE Guild Garage Group