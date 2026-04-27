Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership with Dover & Company

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), an alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its partnership with Dover & Company ("Dover"), a leading garage door service provider across central Michigan and based in Flint, Michigan. Founded in 1936, Dover has been committed to serving Michigan with superior customer service for over 8 decades. Dover is Guild's 30th acquisition since launching in 2024, and its 6th acquisition in 2026.

Guild Garage Group has announced the completion of its partnership with Dover & Company. Post this Formed in 2024, Guild is an alliance of garage door repair and replacement businesses. Guild allows owners to maintain operational autonomy of their businesses while benefiting from the value creation playbook and scale benefits of the broader Guild platform. (PRNewsfoto/Guild Garage Group)

"Entering the Michigan market marks an exciting milestone for us as we welcome our 30th partner into the Guild family. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to strategic growth and to aligning with organizations that share our values, culture, and dedication to service. We're energized by the opportunity to build on a strong legacy and expand our impact in communities across the state," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild Garage Group.

"From the very first conversations I had with the Guild Team, they showed real respect for the history and core values that have shaped Dover over the years. Their goal wasn't to transform our identity but to reinforce it. Knowing how deeply they care about their people, their culture, and building something that lasts made saying yes simple. I couldn't be more excited about what's coming and am grateful to be partnering with them," said Chuck Richards, Owner of Dover.

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Bennet Crosby at [email protected].

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is an alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/.

About Dover & Company

Founded in 1935, Dover & Company is a long-standing, family-owned provider of garage door services based in Flint, Michigan. With nearly a century of experience serving the Central Michigan community, the company has built a reputation for reliability, quality workmanship, and strong customer relationships. Dover & Company offers a range of services tailored to both homeowners and businesses, with a focus on maintaining high standards and adapting to evolving customer needs. Their deep local roots and commitment to service have made them a trusted name in the region across generations. More information about Dover can be found at https://dovercompany.com/.

SOURCE Guild Garage Group