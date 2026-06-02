Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership with Garage Door Specialist

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), an alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, today announced its partnership with Garage Door Specialist ("Garage Door Specialist"), a family-owned and operated provider of residential garage door repair, installation, and replacement services. Operating out of Raleigh and Wilmington, North Carolina, Garage Door Specialist was founded in 2002. The partnership extends Guild's reach into one of the fastest-growing metropolitan corridors in the Southeast and marks Guild's 31st partnership since launching in 2024, and its 7th partnership of 2026.

Guild Garage Group announces its partnership with Garage Door Specialist. Post this Formed in 2024, Guild is an alliance of garage door repair and replacement businesses. Guild allows owners to maintain operational autonomy of their businesses while benefiting from the value creation playbook and scale benefits of the broader Guild platform. (PRNewsfoto/Guild Garage Group)

"Jimmy and Stephanie have built a truly phenomenal business underpinned by exceptional customer service. We're thrilled to be partnering with the Davis family and excited to bring Guild's resources to bear in helping the team serve even more customers across the Carolinas," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of Guild Garage Group.

"We have always believed in doing things the right way, taking care of people, standing behind our work, and putting relationships first," said Jimmy Davis, Co-Owner of Garage Door Specialist. "Guild brings together strong, like-minded companies, and we are excited to join a coalition committed to supporting great teams and continuing to raise the bar for our industry."

"Garage Door Specialist has built its reputation on trust, craftsmanship, and a commitment to our customers and community. This partnership represents a thoughtful next step, aligning us with a group that shares those values while supporting our future growth," said Stephanie Davis, Co-Owner of Garage Door Specialist.

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Bennet Crosby at [email protected].

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is an alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with, and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at https://www.guildgaragegroup.com/.

About Garage Door Specialist

Founded in 2002, Garage Door Specialist is a family-owned and operated provider of garage door repair, installation, and replacement services based in Raleigh, North Carolina, with an additional location serving the Wilmington area. Owned and operated by Jimmy and Stephanie Davis, the company has spent more than two decades earning a reputation for prompt response, expert craftsmanship, and reasonable pricing, becoming a trusted choice for homeowners and businesses across the Triangle and coastal Carolinas. Garage Door Specialist was recently voted Raleigh's Best in both Garage Door Repair and Installation in 2025, reflecting its long-standing commitment to family values, technical expertise, and customer care. More information about Garage Door Specialist can be found at https://www.garagedoorspecialist.net/.

SOURCE Guild Garage Group