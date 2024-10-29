Guinness Record-winning Mihas to make global debut at Dubai organics expo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest Halal showcase, Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), a Guinness World Record-winning event, is gearing up for its debut in Dubai.

After 20 successful editions in Malaysia, MIHAS is set to cross borders with its international debut, dubbed 'MIHAS@Dubai' and will form part of the 22nd Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo that will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 18 to 20, 2024.

"The debut of MIHAS in an overseas market marks a significant milestone in its global expansion, offering Malaysian exhibitors an unparalleled platform to access the thriving international halal market. Showcasing in Dubai - one of the world's prominent trade hubs - enables Malaysian businesses, particularly SMEs, to broaden their reach, forge strategic partnerships, and seize valuable opportunities for sustained growth in the international market," said Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, CEO, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), which organizes MIHAS.

MIHAS@Dubai comes close on the heels of MIHAS Malaysia being recognized by the Guinness World Records for having the largest attendance for a Halal trade show, when it attracted 43,353 visitors from over 90 countries and featured 2,028 booths from 66 nations at MITEC Kuala Lumpur from September 17 to 20, 2024.

"MIHAS@Dubai represents a pivotal moment as the first step in the internationalization of MIHAS. By placing our products at the heart of a major international trade hub, this initiative empowers our businesses, especially SMEs, to extend their market reach, forge lasting strategic partnerships and capitalize on new growth opportunities, setting the stage for long-term global success," added Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

"The upcoming show will be very significant for both the region as well as the industry since it will witness the global debut of an event that is considered as the nervecentre of the global Halal ecosystem. The world's largest Halal showcase will be held outside Malaysia for the first time and Dubai will be hosting it as part of the Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo," said P Ravi, Director, Global Links Exhibition Organizers & Conferences, which organizes the organics expo.

Mihas@Dubai will help nearly double the number of exhibitors at the organics expo to 550 for its upcoming show. Besides, Malaysia will also be the country partner for the Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo 2024 and will be a part of 20-strong country pavilions.

"MIHAS@Dubai and country partner Malaysia will bring together more than 200 exhibitors and can play a pivotal role in advancing the halal and organic industries in the Middle East. Key avenues for this growth include certification and standards, trade partnerships, investment opportunities, knowledge transfer, and consumer awareness, among others," added P Ravi.

The move is also a shot in the arm for the UAE that is positioning itself to lead the US$3 trillion global halal sector and will help the region gain from advanced legislative and regulatory aspects and integrate modern technology to ensure sustainable development of the halal industry. The event will also help expand the halal economy by connecting the UAE and Malaysia's halal ecosystem with others worldwide.

"The trade fair is merely the starting point – a gateway for showcasing our products and making initial connections. The true potential lies beyond the event itself, in the lasting relationships, market expansion and trade opportunities that our exhibitors, particularly SMEs, can leverage long after the fair ends. It paves the way for new partnerships, sustained business growth and a broader global impact that will continue to benefit our businesses and the economy for years to come," concluded Datuk Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

