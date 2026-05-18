GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Set at TurfMutt Great Lawn in Louisville's Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The TurfMutt Great Lawn at Louisville's Waterfront Park officially was the site of a historical achievement on Saturday, May 16, as power technology company Rehlko set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ for fastest mowing of an area the size of an American football field. Rehlko accomplished the feat using a mower powered by the Command PRO® 999 cc (41 hp) gasoline engine and driven by Hali Rieman, better known as the "Lawn Queen."

The record-breaking event served as live demonstration of the power of parks. “More than a world record, this feat is a tribute to the health, wellness and environmental benefits that managed landscapes bring to our communities every day,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and Equip Exposition. TurfMutt Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/TurfMutt Foundation)

To set the record, the grass had to be maintained at a minimum height of six inches to mirror unpredictable, high-load environments. This requirement transformed the TurfMutt Great Lawn into a testing ground, proving that managed turf can handle extreme conditions while maintaining its environmental integrity. The attempt is part of Rehlko's global "Cutting History" initiative.

The record-breaking event served as live demonstration of the power of parks. "More than a world record, this feat is a tribute to the health, wellness and environmental benefits that managed landscapes bring to our communities every day," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, Outdoor Power Equipment Institute and Equip Exposition.

The event also highlighted the ongoing transformation of Louisville's urban landscape. "The TurfMutt Great Lawn at Waterfront Park is a centerpiece of our community, and we're so proud to see it recognized on this scale," said Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park. "Through our partnership with the TurfMutt Foundation, we continue to demonstrate that these managed landscapes are more than just grass – they are essential infrastructure for health and wellness, community connection and pride."

Turfgrass is one of nature's most impressive environmental superheroes. Living turf produces oxygen, sequesters carbon, filters the air, cools communities, helps control erosion and reduces runoff. To learn more about the many benefits of the green space around us, go to TurfMutt.com and check out the International Backyarding Fact Book.

Homeowners who want to treat their own lawns with the same world-class care must always keep safety in mind, says Kiser. "When using a mower or other outdoor power equipment, always keep kids and pets away from working machines and follow the manufacturer's safety precautions," he says.

To learn more about the power of parks, backyards and other green spaces, visit TurfMutt.com.

Photos to accompany this release can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/TMGreatLawnGUINNESS

Media contact:

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation

240-988-6243, [email protected]

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. The Foundation is title sponsor of "Lucky Dog," the Emmy Award-winning CBS broadcast television show in support of dog rescue and rehabilitation. Both TurfMutt spokesdogs have been rescue dogs, and Mutt Mulligan is a cast character on the show, where her "Mulligan Minute" segments teach viewers about the benefits of green space. In 2024, the Great Lawn at Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River was renamed the TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of a $1 million sponsorship. Championed by Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Scholastic, Discovery, Weekly Reader, and the USBGC Global Learning Lab, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

About Waterfront Park

Waterfront Park is a treasured community asset and home to some of Louisville's most exciting celebrations. Once a wasteland of scrap yards and heavy industrial uses, Waterfront Park is now a vibrant green space that welcomes over 2.5 million visitors each year. As the most utilized urban park in the city, it's a place where Louisville comes together to celebrate our unique sense of community. Waterfront Park is a non-profit public park made possible by the generosity of Waterfront supporters. Learn more at ourwaterfront.org.

SOURCE TurfMutt Foundation