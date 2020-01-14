Guitar Center Announces Inaugural Partnership with the 2020 Winter Music Conference and Miami Music Week

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guitar Center, the world's largest musical instrument retailer, announces its partnership with the 2020 Winter Music Conference (WMC) and Miami Music Week (MMW), as the official music instrument retailer of the world-renowned electronic music conference and event series.

The 35th Annual Winter Music Conference returns this March 16-19 to Miami's Faena District Resort, and Guitar Center will be bringing its signature popup store to Miami (at the Faena Forum), allowing guests to review, demo, and purchase the latest DJ equipment and products from brands such as Pioneer, Roland, Korg, Native Instruments, Denon, and several others. Following product announcements at The NAMM Show this January 16-19 in Los Angeles, Winter Music Conference will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase the latest DJ and production equipment/software to hit the market. WMC badge-holders will be able to experience the popup store before anyone else, with an exclusive window prior to the store opening up to the public. Guitar Center will also sponsor Winter Music Conference's official opening party on Monday, March 16.

Guitar Center will also partner with the 10th Annual Miami Music Week's new Oasis at the Miami Generator just steps away from the main hub of WMC. The MMW Oasis is a five-day industry retreat taking place from March 16-20, hosting exclusive pool parties, label showcases, an artist gifting and media lounge, workshops, yoga, daytime barbecues, and more. The MMW Oasis will be open to WMC badge holders and by invitation only.

Jeannine Davis D'Addario, Guitar Center's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, says, "We're excited to partner with both the Winter Music Conference and Miami Music Week for the first time this year. As a premier Omni-channel resource for the latest gear for electronic music artists, we are thrilled to debut the industry's top DJ music production equipment and software all week to music producers, artists, and fans at the country's leading electronic music industry conference."

David Ireland, Executive Director for Winter Music Conference, says, "We are extremely excited to be working with Guitar Center for the 35th edition of the WMC and the 10th year of MMW. Our badge holders will be getting exclusive access to some of the best new DJ and production gear on the market, along with cutting edge educational programming and events with some of today's most exciting talent. This partnership will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for our attendees that perfectly reflects the new vision of the Winter Music Conference."

In addition, Guitar Center will provide a local DJ equipment and lighting rental service, allowing venues, promoters and artists to rent gear from Guitar Center's South Florida locations in Hallandale Beach and South Miami.

To manage event attendance and data retention, Guitar Center has partnered with leading global ticketing company See Tickets to power RSVP and ticketing for Guitar Center's experiential activations and week-long sponsored events and showcases.

Guitar Center's overall program in Miami is developed by North American entertainment marketing & PR firm UG Strategies, and in addition to managing all experiential and sponsorship activations, UGS will lead artist relations, creative direction, and publicity for the brand.

SOURCE Guitar Center