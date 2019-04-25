Guitar Center Announces the Debut of the New Moog Matriarch Analog Synthesizer and Special Moogfest Edition Matriarch Available Exclusively at Guitar Center for a Limited Time

To celebrate Matriarch's debut at Moogfest 2019 (April 25-28 in Durham, NC), the public will have an opportunity to pre-order an exclusive Moogfest Edition of Matriarch through Guitar Center, either onsite at "The Moog Store by Guitar Center," or at www.guitarcenter.com from now through end of Moogfest on April 28. These Moogfest Edition Matriarch Synthesizers will be the first 250 instruments to ship from the employee-owned Moog Factory this summer and will be marked with a limited edition Moogfest 2019 badge, and also include a custom commemorative messenger bag.

Watch an exclusive Matriarch video here: "Moog Matriarch | Sound Explorations with Philip Cornish"

Additionally during Moogfest 2019, visitors to "The Moog Store by Guitar Center" can get hands-on with the Matriarch synthesizer and watch as the pilot run of the new units are crafted on-site by Moog Production Engineers in a 1700-sq.-ft. electronic wonderland with gear and installations from key tech vendors.

Guitar Center has been Moogfest's exclusive retail partner since the event moved to Durham in 2015. "The Moog Store by Guitar Center" debuted the Minimoog Model D after a production hiatus of nearly 40 years. It was followed with the debut of the Subsequent 37 CV with exclusive 2016 Moogfest artist patches, and, last year, the introduction of the acclaimed Grandmother synthesizer. Not only is "The Moog Store by Guitar Center" the first place customers and festival-goers alike can pre-order Matriarch and purchase exclusive Moog gear, but it also features rare and hard-to-find synths, controllers and more from all of the leading brands in the industry.

"Guitar Center is an essential partner in creating hands-on musical experiences during Moogfest, and their support allows festival-goers to immerse themselves in the magic of sonic expression, while also supporting, guiding, and encouraging all who appreciate electronic music and the art of synthesis. We are thankful for this partnership with Guitar Center and the opportunity to share the joys of analog synthesis with the Moogfest creative community." – Logan Kelly, Moog Music Brand Director.

"For the fourth year in a row, Guitar Center is proud to be a part of Moogfest, the preeminent synthesizer and electronic music festival for tech enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Moogfest is a unique celebration of sound and technology that brings out a dedicated community of festival goers each year that have a deep passion for how their music is created. Together with Moog, we are excited to help expand their voice to the music industry at large," stated Jeannine Davis D'Addario, Senior Vice-President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Guitar Center Inc.

About Moogfest

Moogfest is the synthesis of music, art and technology. Since 2004, Moogfest has brought together artists, futurist thinkers, inventors, entrepreneurs, designers, engineers, scientists and musicians. By day, Moogfest is a platform for conversation and experimentation. By night, Moogfest presents cutting-edge music in venues throughout the city. This mind-expanding conference attracts creative and technology enthusiasts for three days of participatory programming in Durham, North Carolina. Performing artists include early pioneers in electronic music, alongside pop and avant-garde experimentalists of today.

About Moog

Moog Music is the leading producer of analog synthesizers in the world. The employee-owned company and its customers carry on the legacy of its founder, electronic musical instrument pioneer, Dr. Bob Moog. All of Moog's instruments are hand built in its factory on the edge of downtown Asheville, NC.

About Guitar Center:

Guitar Center is a leading retailer of musical instruments, lessons, repairs and rentals in the U.S. With nearly 300 stores across the U.S. and one of the top direct sales websites in the industry, Guitar Center has helped people make music for more than 50 years. Guitar Center also provides customers with various musician-based services, including Guitar Center Lessons, where musicians of all ages and skill levels can learn to play a variety of instruments in many music genres; GC Repairs, an on-site maintenance and repairs service; and GC Rentals, a program offering easy rentals of instruments and other sound reinforcement gear. Additionally, Guitar Center's sister brands include Music & Arts, which operates more than 200 stores specializing in band & orchestral instruments for sale and rental, serving teachers, band directors, college professors and students, and Musician's Friend, a leading direct marketer of musical instruments in the United States. For more information about Guitar Center, please visit www.guitarcenter.com.

