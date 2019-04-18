Guitar Center Partners Again with D'Addario for Earth Day String Recycling/Replacement Event at Locations Nationwide

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Guitar Center, the world's largest musical instrument retailer, is partnering with D'Addario for a special event in celebration of Earth Day. Over Earth Day weekend (Saturday, April 20, Sunday, April 21, and Monday, April 22) at Guitar Center locations nationwide, any musician bringing in a guitar for setup will receive complimentary D'Addario premium replacement strings – either NYXL or EXP Coated Acoustic strings – as part of the guitar tuneup, with the old strings being recycled.

This event is part of D'Addario's Playback Recycling + Replacement Program, as well as Guitar Center's year-round string recycling initiative, which has seen more than two tons of strings recycled since the program's inception – approximately 3.37 million strings total.

These efforts are accomplished with the help of global recycling organization TerraCycle, which specializes in handling hard-to-recycle materials. As musical instrument strings are not recycled through municipal recycling programs, an estimated 1.5 million lbs. of instrument string metal is put into landfill each year – material that could be recycled thanks to specialized organizations like TerraCycle.

"Last year's event was a resounding success, and we thank all who participated, as well as all those who have been turning to their local Guitar Center locations for recycling their used strings," stated Stacey Spencer, Guitar Center Director – Repairs & Rentals. "Recycling strings is the responsible choice, and we encourage all musicians to recycle whenever and wherever possible. We are looking forward to serving our customers with premium setup service and replacement strings throughout Earth Day weekend at our stores nationwide."

About Guitar Center: Guitar Center is a leading retailer of musical instruments, lessons, repairs and rentals in the U.S. With nearly 300 stores across the U.S. and one of the top direct sales websites in the industry, Guitar Center has helped people make music for more than 50 years. Guitar Center also provides customers with various musician-based services, including Guitar Center Lessons, where musicians of all ages and skill levels can learn to play a variety of instruments in many music genres; GC Repairs, an on-site maintenance and repairs service; and GC Rentals, a program offering easy rentals of instruments and other sound reinforcement gear. Additionally, Guitar Center's sister brands include Music & Arts, which operates more than 200 stores specializing in band & orchestral instruments for sale and rental, serving teachers, band directors, college professors and students, and Musician's Friend, a leading direct marketer of musical instruments in the United States. For more information about Guitar Center, please visit www.guitarcenter.com .

D'Addario & Company, Inc.

D'Addario is the world's largest manufacturer of musical instrument accessories, marketed under several product brands: D'Addario Fretted, D'Addario Orchestral, D'Addario Woodwinds, Promark Drumsticks, Evans Drumheads, and Puresound Snare Wires. A family-owned and operated business with roots dating back to the 17th century, D'Addario now has over 1,100 employees worldwide, and manufactures 95% of its products in the U.S. while utilizing Toyota's Lean manufacturing principles. D'Addario musical accessories are distributed in 120 countries, serve more than 3,300 U.S. retailers, all major e-commerce sites, and are the preferred choice of musicians worldwide such as, Keith Urban, Zak Brown, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, Gary Clark Jr., Chris Thile, Ry Cooder, Joe Satriani, Julia Fischer, Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves and more.

