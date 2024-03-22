Guitar Market Size to Grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2023 to 2027, Analyzing market growth in Acoustic Segment, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guitar Market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.95 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75%. The acoustic segment dominates the market. Its design amplifies string vibrations, projecting sound acoustically. While demand in developed nations like the UK and US is stable, developing countries like India and Brazil show increasing interest due to affordability and ease of learning, driving market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Guitar Market 2023-2027

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Vendor Landscape - The global guitar market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer guitar in the market are Armadillo Enterprises Inc., Astha Guitars, B.C. Rich LLC, C. F. Martin and Co. Inc., CorTek Corp., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., G and L Musical Instruments, Gibson Brands Inc., Godin Guitars, HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH and Co. KG, Kiesel Guitars, Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Roland Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., TAKAMINE GAKKI CO. LTD., Taylor Listug Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., and Yamaha Corp. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Type (Acoustic and Electric), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The acoustic segment, valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2017, dominates the market due to its design, amplifying string vibrations for acoustic projection. While demand in developed nations like the UK and US is steady, developing countries like India and Brazil are experiencing a surge in interest due to affordability and accessibility. Additionally, beginners and learners prefer acoustic guitars for their thicker and harder strings, facilitating skill development. These factors are poised to propel segment growth and overall market trends in the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global guitar market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global guitar market.

North America is poised to contribute 43% to global market growth, driven by innovative product introductions and increased online guitar purchases. Despite economic challenges in the US, there's a growing demand for eco-friendly guitars made from sustainable materials like basswood. For instance, Breedlove launched a new eco-guitar series using sustainable basswood in July 2021 , signaling a shift towards environmentally conscious instruments that is expected to drive regional market growth.

Market Dynamics

The growing popularity of music-related leisure activities is a key factor driving the market growth:

The surge in music-related leisure activities is a key growth driver. Amidst busy lifestyles, there's a rising interest in learning musical instruments, notably the guitar, across all age groups. Parents are encouraging their children to explore music, supported by increasing disposable incomes. Additionally, the global trend of live music shows is inspiring more individuals to pursue music as a career, fuelling market growth.

The rise in online retailing is a pivotal factor driving guitar market growth. Online platforms offer convenience, enabling consumers to browse and purchase guitars from their homes. Moreover, they overcome geographical limitations, expanding the consumer base and facilitating wider product accessibility, thus driving market growth.

Analyst Review:

The Guitar Market offers a diverse range of instruments and accessories catering to musicians across various genres and skill levels. From Acoustic guitars to Electric guitars, Bass guitars, and Classical guitars, enthusiasts can find instruments suited to their preferences. Guitar accessories like strings, picks, cases, straps, and stands enhance playing experience and ensure instrument maintenance.

A wide array of Guitar amplifiers, pedals, effects, tuners, cables, and parts further enriches the musical journey, providing options for customization and sound manipulation. Leading brands such as Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, and Ibanez dominate the market, offering quality instruments renowned for their craftsmanship and tone.

Music genres like Rock, Blues, Jazz, Country, Metal, Pop, and Folk drive demand for specialized guitars tailored to each style. Notable players and famous guitarists inspire enthusiasts worldwide, contributing to the market's growth. Guitar techniques, lessons, tutorials, chords, scales, tabs, solos, and compositions empower aspiring musicians to hone their skills and explore creativity.

With an ever-expanding repertoire of instruments, accessories, and educational resources, the Guitar Market continues to evolve, serving as a vibrant hub for musical expression and innovation.

Market Overview:

The Guitar Market offers a diverse range of instruments and accessories catering to musicians of all levels and genres. From acoustic to electric, bass to classical, guitars come in various styles and brands like Fender, Gibson, and Yamaha. Accessories such as amplifiers, pedals, and cases enhance the playing experience. Music genres like rock, blues, and jazz drive guitar preferences, while famous players inspire aspiring musicians. Guitar lessons and tutorials proliferate, fostering skill development and creativity. With an array of techniques, chords, and scales, the guitar market thrives on innovation and tradition, catering to a global community of enthusiasts and professionals alike.

