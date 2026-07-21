Gulf Air Signs Letter of Intent for JetZero Z4 Aircraft

Z4 puts all of Europe and Asia in reach from the Kingdom of Bahrain, with up to 50% better fuel performance and elevated passenger experience

FARNBOROUGH, U.K., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FARNBOROUGH AIR SHOW -- Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a letter of intent with JetZero for an undisclosed number of Z4 aircraft with preferential delivery positions in the early 2030s, to support their growing network throughout Europe and Asia.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a letter of intent with JetZero for an undisclosed number of Z4 aircraft. JetZero CEO Tom O'Leary (left) with Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air signing a Letter of Intent for Z4 aircraft at the 202 Gulf Air

For more than seven decades, Gulf Air has served as a key connector from the Kingdom of Bahrain to a network of destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. As part of its ongoing fleet modernization and network expansion strategy, Gulf Air continues to invest in next-generation aircraft technology to enhance efficiency, sustainability and the passenger experience across its long-haul operations.

JetZero's Z4 offers airlines a solution for the unserved middle market – 250 passenger capacity at up to 5,000 nautical mile range – combined with best in class fuel efficiency with up to 50% lower fuel burn compared to tube & wing airliners in service today on these routes. With wider boarding doors, direct access to six interior cabins and dedicated overhead bin space per seat, the Z4 offers an elevated passenger experience.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air stated: "At Gulf Air, we are always looking for ways to innovate and shape the future of air travel for our passengers and our airline. The Z4 represents a significant step change in aircraft efficiency, combining up to 50% lower fuel burn with a completely new passenger experience. We share JetZero's vision for a more sustainable and more efficient future for aviation, and we are excited to be among the first airlines to bring this groundbreaking aircraft into service as we continue expanding our network across Europe and Asia."

"Gulf Air is building for its future as a premium key connector, and we believe the Z4 will help power that future," said Tom O'Leary, JetZero CEO and co-founder. "The Z4 provides expanded network options for the airline at a reduced cost per seat mile while also offering an elevated passenger experience."

JetZero broke ground in June 2026 on its 8 million square foot manufacturing facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. Initial Z4 production will be utilized for testing and certification, with expected entry into service in the early 2030s.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the first national carrier in the GCC, was established in 1950. Today, the airline operates to more than 50 destinations across the GCC, Asia, Europe, America, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent. Gulf Air has been recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX for the year 2026, and its fleet comprises 10 Boeing 787 aircraft and 34 Airbus A320/A321 aircraft.

Contact:

Corporate Communications Department – Gulf Air

Tel: +973 17338533

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Twitter (×): @GulfAir

About JetZero

JetZero is an American aerospace company developing a new generation of more efficient commercial and defense aircraft. The company partners with leading manufacturers and technology providers to advance the future of flight through innovation and American manufacturing excellence.

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SOURCE JetZero