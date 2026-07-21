JAL Partners with JetZero to Support Development of Z4

TOKYO and FARNBOROUGH, U.K., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FARNBOROUGH AIR SHOW - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL) today announced its support and interest in JetZero's Z4 program, a next-generation mid-market commercial jet aircraft, highlighting the program's potential to deliver significant fuel efficiency, enhanced sustainability, and an improved passenger experience.

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL) announced its support and interest in JetZero’s Z4 program.

As part of its long-term fleet strategy, JAL regularly evaluates new aircraft platforms that align with its operational requirements and strategic growth objectives. JetZero's Z4, designed to offer a 250-seat capacity and a 5,000 nm range, targets a 30-50% fuel efficiency improvement compared to aircraft in service today. The airline views it as a promising aircraft concept that could potentially support the evolving needs of its network strategy.

JetZero is creating the world's first commercial blended wing body (BWB) aircraft, allowing lift across the entire wingspan and reducing drag. The Z4 will readily fit into today's airport infrastructure, eliminating the need for specialized or costly modifications while optimizing passenger boarding efficiency.

Key drivers of JAL's interest include the potential for lower fuel burn to reduce operating costs per seat, while offering an elevated passenger and crew experience. These metrics contribute to disciplined capacity growth and long-term sustainability.

JAL welcomes the collaborative engagement demonstrated by JetZero, noting the importance of incorporating airline input early in the design and development of any new aircraft platform. JAL and JetZero will collaborate on operations, maintenance, and design aspects to optimize the Z4 for commercial operations.

JAL plans to closely engage with JetZero as it moves through development, certification, and towards JetZero's anticipated entry into service in the early 2030s.

The successful launch of JetZero's Z4 is expected to provide a valuable choice for airlines and contribute to the further development of the commercial aviation market, at a time when demand for more efficient and environmentally responsible aircraft continues to grow.

"Collaborating with JetZero on the Z4 aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable innovation and net-zero emissions by 2050," said Takao Suzuki, Executive Officer, Corporate Strategy, Japan Airlines. "By integrating our operational expertise into the Z4's development, we look forward to contributing to a new era of efficient air travel."

"JetZero's goal of bringing the Z4 to market in the early 2030s aligns perfectly with JAL's Vision 2035," said Tom O'Leary, JetZero CEO and co-founder. "JAL is growing their network sustainably while delivering a superior customer experience. We look forward to deepening our relationship with JAL to help serve their needs."

Key Areas of Collaboration:

Definition of Z4 Specifications



Integrating JAL's expertise in flight operations, cabin services, maintenance, and ground handling into the baseline specifications of JetZero's next-generation Z4 aircraft.

Airport Infrastructure and Ground Operations



Jointly evaluating gate management and efficient ground handling methods for the Z4.

Future MRO Business Development



Exploring a JetZero-approved MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) framework to ensure stable operations and create new business opportunities after the Z4 enters service.

About Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAL)

Japan Airlines (JAL) was established in 1951 as Japan's first private airline. Today, as a member of the oneworld® Alliance, the airline operates a fleet of 234 aircraft (as of March 2026) throughout an extensive domestic and international network, serving 413 airports in 71 countries/regions together with other JAL Group and partner airlines. The airline has been the proud recipient of many accolades for its exceptional service, including recognition as a 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and a "World Class" airline by APEX. Under its brand slogan, Soaring Together, JAL strives to awaken senses, lift spirits and inspire, and make meaningful connections for its customers and society. The airline is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of flight safety and overall service quality, striving to be the most preferred airline by customers worldwide.

For details and to learn more, visit JAL's official website at https://www.jal.com/en/

About JetZero

JetZero is an American aerospace company established in 2021, developing a new generation of more efficient commercial and defense aircraft. The company partners with leading manufacturers and technology providers to advance the future of flight through innovation and American manufacturing excellence.

Contact: [email protected]

Follow JetZero: LinkedIn | Instagram

Media Assets

Images and video available on the JetZero Media Center page.

SOURCE JetZero