Gulf and New England Patriots Announce New Partnership

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Oil today announced a multi-year partnership with the New England Patriots to support fans with exclusive on-field experiences and opportunities to save at the pump.

Gulf kicked off the football season with a "Patriots Net Duty with a Hand from Gulf" sweepstakes, running September 5 through December 6. Through this sweepstakes, Gulf will grant up to three lucky winners with two tickets to a regular season Patriots home game. Tickets include the opportunity to watch the first half of the game from the field, hoist the net any time the Patriots score, and be featured on the jumbotron. For a chance to win, entrants simply create an account with Gulf Pay, Gulf's mobile app, and/or sign up for Gulf's promotional emails. For full details, visit gulfoil.com/patriots.

"The Patriots are pumped up to partner with Gulf, a nationally recognized brand headquartered here in Massachusetts," said Murray Kohl, Patriots vice president of corporate sponsorship sales. "Gulf has been fueling Patriots fans for decades and we are looking forward to working with them to reward three lucky fans with some very unique experiences."

In addition to the sweepstakes, Gulf has signed on as the exclusive fuel partner of the Patriots365 loyalty program, offering 10-20% back on linked Visa transactions at participating Gulf stations throughout New England. The Patriots365 integration adds visibility to nearly 60,000 season ticket members, plus more than 60,000 wait list fans by rewarding credits that can go towards ticket balances or future Patriots purchases every time they fill up at a Gulf station.

"This partnership brings together two local brands to provide savings to consumers of New England. Through Patriots365, fans are experiencing savings from multiple retailers and now exclusively on fuel at Gulf," said Nikki Fales, director of marketing at Gulf. "The program is a great way for us to team up and fuel fans to and from the stadium and anywhere their lives take them."

This new partnership pays homage to Gulf's New England roots and is designed to drive more traffic to Gulf locations through prominent in-stadium signage, Patriots Monday and Friday night radio spots, digital advertising, and more.

For more information, visit gulfoil.com/patriots.

About Gulf Oil

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company fueling consumers through approximately 1,800 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide. More information can be found at www.gulfoil.com.

Media Contact: Nikki Fales, Gulf Oil, media@gulfoil.com

About the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a six-time Super Bowl champion franchise in the National Football League (NFL). Founded in 1960 as the eighth and final American Football League franchise in the league's inaugural season, the Patriots merged with the NFL in 1970 and moved to Foxborough, Mass. in 1971. In 1994, Robert Kraft purchased the team and transformed it into one of the league's premier franchises. Since Kraft's arrival, every Patriots home game has sold out, propelling the Patriots to more overall wins, division titles, conference crowns and Super Bowl championships than any other team in the past 25 years. Since 2002, when the Patriots moved into the privately-financed Gillette Stadium, the team has celebrated one of the most dominant eras in professional sports by establishing one of the greatest home-field records of all-time. For more information, visit www.patriots.com or follow @Patriots on Twitter.

Media Contact: Stacey James, New England Patriots, staceyj@patriots.com

