Gulf Countries Dominate Top Positions in New Global Residential Property Investment Ranking for 2024

News provided by

Housearch

18 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural "Housearch Investment Index" has highlighted the Gulf countries, with Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, securing top positions for residential property investment in 2024. This trend underscores the region's appeal as a stable and reliable investment haven, especially amidst cooling property markets in Europe and North America due to expected "higher-for-longer" interest rates.

The United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, has long been a beacon for overseas property investment, renowned for its luxurious real estate offerings, favourable business environment, and near-zero tax regime. The recent influx of entrepreneurs and high-tech startups and high net worth foreigners, particularly post-Brexit as the attractiveness of London has been increasingly on the wane, has further invigorated Dubai's residential market.

According to the Index's ranking, Oman and Qatar are also gaining traction, attracting global investors seeking reliable and stable cash flows. These markets are emerging as attractive alternatives to traditional investment destinations, offering promising opportunities for portfolio diversification.

Mark Wilson, Adviser to CEO and Head of Research at Housearch, said:

"Oman and Qatar's strong showing in our 2024 Index reflects a growing investor confidence in the Gulf region as a whole. With gross rental yields ranging from approximately 6% in Qatar to up to 10% in some areas of Dubai, these markets offer lucrative opportunities for those seeking stable returns in the current economic climate.

The Housearch Investment Index is designed to help private real estate investors to assess the investment attractiveness of residential property markets in 50 countries. The Index considers factors such as rental yields, peace and stability ratings, property rights, and economic growth rates. Its findings for 2024 reflect a shifting landscape in global real estate investment, with the Gulf countries rising as key players.

This development presents a notable opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolios and tap into emerging markets with high growth potential. The complete Housearch Investment Index and detailed country rankings are available on the Housearch website. For more information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit https://housearch.com/markets/

About Housearch

Housearch is a leading global online platform specializing in residential properties, primarily focusing on newly constructed properties sold directly by developers or builders. Launched in 2022 It features an extensive listing of over 4000 new properties in popular investment destinations like the UAE, Turkey, and Thailand.

SOURCE Housearch

