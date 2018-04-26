Gulf Oil Appoints Sue Hayden As New Chief Marketing Officer

"I am excited to welcome Sue to our company," said Johnson. "Sue's extensive commercial and retail experience combined with her passion make her the ideal champion for our mission to drive change and develop the Gulf brand along with our partners."

Hayden brings over 35 years of industry and leadership experience to the role. Prior to joining the executive team at Gulf, Hayden served as vice president of fuel sales North America at BP where she oversaw the branded, unbranded and commercial business for the company's North American segment.

About Gulf Oil

Gulf Oil is a diversified refined products terminal operator and leading distributor of motor fuels in the United States. The Massachusetts-based company supplies refined products under the Gulf Oil name to approximately 1,800 locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico as well as unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide. More information can be found at www.gulfoil.com.

