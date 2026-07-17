Gulf South Business Roundtable Convenes National Leaders to Advance America's Energy and Industrial Future

CEOs, federal policymakers and industry leaders discuss energy, manufacturing, infrastructure and AI-driven economic growth

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gulf South Business Roundtable (GSBR) convened many of the nation's leading energy executives, business leaders and policymakers for its Second Annual Policy Conference, bringing together public- and private-sector leaders to discuss the policies and investments needed to strengthen America's energy security, expand domestic manufacturing and support the infrastructure required for the nation's continued economic growth—including the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

As electricity demand increases, industrial investment accelerates and AI transforms the economy, conference discussions focused on expanding energy infrastructure while protecting customers, modernizing the electric grid, streamlining permitting, strengthening domestic manufacturing and developing the skilled workforce needed to support America's next era of innovation and economic leadership.

"The Gulf South has long been the backbone of America's energy economy, and today it is helping power the nation's future," said Ben Portis, Executive Director of the Gulf South Business Roundtable. "From advanced manufacturing to digital infrastructure, America's economic competitiveness depends on reliable, affordable energy, modern resources and a strong workforce. This conference brought together leaders from business and government to discuss the policies and partnerships needed to meet that moment."

The conference also highlighted the Gulf South's growing importance as an economic engine for the nation. According to GSBR's recently released white paper, the region has attracted between $627 billion and $721 billion in announced industrial investment since January 2024, accounts for nearly one-third of planned U.S. data center capacity and offers industrial electricity prices averaging approximately 29 percent below the national average—advantages that continue to attract investment in AI infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and energy production.

Throughout the conference, executives from the nation's leading utilities, manufacturers and infrastructure companies joined federal policymakers to examine how the United States can meet growing energy demand, encourage private investment and strengthen the nation's industrial base as AI and other emerging technologies reshape the economy.

Conference discussions included:

Powering America's Growing Economy

Utility leaders from Entergy and Southern Company discussed how electric utilities are preparing for rapidly growing electricity demand driven by AI, advanced manufacturing and economic expansion while protecting customers, maintaining grid reliability and strengthening resilience during extreme weather.

Building the Infrastructure for America's Next Chapter

Business executives and policymakers examined the role of permitting reform, pipeline capacity, electric transmission and strategic infrastructure investments needed to support AI growth, manufacturing expansion and long-term economic competitiveness.

Revitalizing American Manufacturing

Industry leaders explored the resurgence of domestic manufacturing, supply chain resilience, workforce development and the policies needed to produce the technologies and infrastructure supporting AI, advanced energy systems and future industrial growth.

Mississippi: A Model for Economic Development

Leaders from government, utilities and manufacturing highlighted how Mississippi's investments in affordable energy, advanced manufacturing and defense industries are creating new opportunities for businesses, workers and communities across the Gulf South.

Featured participants included executives from Entergy, Southern Company, Boardwalk Pipelines, Mitsubishi Power Americas, Mississippi Power, Entergy Texas and Ingalls Shipbuilding, alongside members of Congress and other regional leaders helping shape the nation's energy, manufacturing and infrastructure agenda.

The conference reinforced the Gulf South Business Roundtable's commitment to advancing policies that promote affordable and reliable energy, modernize infrastructure, strengthen domestic manufacturing and position the Gulf South as a leading destination for the industries driving America's future, including digital infrastructure.

About the Gulf South Business Roundtable

The Gulf South Business Roundtable is an executive-led organization that brings together energy producers, manufacturers, large industrial energy consumers and community leaders to advance policies that strengthen economic competitiveness across Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. GSBR works to promote affordable, reliable energy, modern infrastructure, workforce development and long-term economic growth throughout the Gulf South.

SOURCE Gulf South Business Roundtable