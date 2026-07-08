GULF SOUTH BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE WELCOMES WOODSIDE ENERGY AS NEWEST MEMBER

Global energy leader joins growing executive coalition advancing federal policy priorities across the Gulf South

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gulf South Business Roundtable (GSBR) today announced that Woodside Energy, a leading global energy company, has joined the executive-led coalition. Woodside's membership strengthens GSBR's voice in Washington as the organization advocates for federal policies that drive industrial growth, energy security, and global competitiveness across Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Woodside and its partners are investing approximately $20 billion in American energy projects. This includes $17.5 billion to develop the world class Louisiana LNG Project in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. This project is the largest single foreign direct investment in Louisiana's history, and it is expected to support approximately 40,000 jobs nationally during construction and approximately 4,000 national jobs during operations[1], reinforcing the Gulf South's role as the engine of America's energy export economy.

Woodside's Gulf South footprint extends well beyond Louisiana LNG. The company has just started up its ~$2.3 billion Beaumont New Ammonia plant that is helping to meet domestic needs while offering the opportunity to double US ammonia exports in the future.[2] Woodside is also a significant producer of oil and gas in the Gulf of America, anchoring its long-term commitment to American energy production and to the workers and communities across the region.

"Woodside's decision to join GSBR reflects the growing momentum behind the Gulf South as a global energy and industrial powerhouse," said Ben Portis, Executive Director of the Gulf South Business Roundtable. "Their investment in Louisiana LNG is exactly the kind of project that benefits from federal alignment on permitting, infrastructure, tax implementation, and workforce development. We are proud to welcome Woodside to the table and to partner with them in advancing the policies that keep American energy leadership rooted in the Gulf South."

Woodside's addition to GSBR comes at a pivotal moment for the region. With more than $200 billion in announced industrial investment underway across the five member states, GSBR is working with Congress and the Administration to ensure permitting timelines, supply chain resilience, and tax implementation keep pace with the projects already under construction.

"Woodside is proud to join the GSBR and to stand alongside the leaders working to strengthen the Gulf South's economic future," said Daniel Kalms, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, International. "GSBR provides us with a unified voice in Washington advocating for the policies that allow projects like ours in Louisiana and Texas to deliver jobs, exports, and long-term economic benefits across the Gulf South region."

Woodside joins a growing roster of GSBR member companies committed to advancing the organization's six federal policy priorities: siting and permitting modernization, supply chain stabilization, workforce development, infrastructure growth, tax implementation, and energy technology innovation.

About Gulf South Business Roundtable

The Gulf South Business Roundtable (GSBR) is an executive-led nonprofit that brings together energy producers, large industrial energy consumers and community leaders to strengthen economic competitiveness across Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. GSBR works to influence federal and regional policy, advance infrastructure priorities, and build strong partnerships that drive long-term growth across the Gulf South. For more information, visit www.gulfsouthbusiness.org.

About Woodside Energy

Woodside is a global energy company. It provides energy the world needs to heat homes, keep the lights on and support industry. Woodside operates across three continents managing a resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Boney, [email protected]

1 Economic Implications of Woodside Louisiana LNG Project for Louisiana and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana State University, August 2025.

2 Estimates based on data outlined in Straits Research, United States Ammonia Market Assessment 2025 by Pricing, Production, Consumption and Trade Analysis

SOURCE Gulf South Business Roundtable