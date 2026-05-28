Gumball 3000 Kicks Off 27th Annual Rally at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood with a Spectacular Route from Miami to Mexico City

'Road to the World Cup' Runs June 5-10

Partnership with Hard Rock International Enters Fifth Year

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HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by its fifth-year partnership with Hard Rock International, Gumball 3000 will kick off its 27th annual rally at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Friday, June 5, at 9 a.m. with a celebration that is free and open to the public.

International supercars and superstars will come together to participate from June 5-10 in a free-to-attend Gumball Festival featuring cars, music and exclusive VIP parties to cities across the United States and Mexico each night, all while raising awareness for multiple youth charity programs.

"We are incredibly proud to partner once again with Gumball 3000 on a rally that reflects a shared passion for music, entertainment, and bringing people together through unforgettable experiences," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand Management for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "Kicking off the rally at the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is both an honor and a testament to the enduring strength of our global partnership."

Over 100 special cars participate, driven by an international who's who of celebrities, influencers, music royalty, sports legends, film stars, gamers, YouTubers and business leaders from over 40 countries, driving everything from custom builds and classics to ultra-rare hypercars.

"This year celebrates an exciting return to North America with a pioneering adventure through the US and Mexico. Gumball 3000 brings people together through its passion for cars, music and entertainment, and crossing the finish line in Mexico City before the FIFA World Cup 26™ opening match takes things to the next level. Supercars, concerts and the football World Cup…what an incredible action-packed Gumball week this will be," said Maximillion Cooper, Gumball 3000 Founder.

Gumball 3000 Founder Maximillion Cooper (@MrGumball3000) will be driving with his GRAMMY-winning Ruff Ryders rapper wife, EVE, alongside an incredible lineup of superstars and influencers including: Fast & Furious actress Michelle Rodriguez; EDM superstars deadmau5, Afrojack and Vikkstar; Afrobeats pioneers Adekunle Gold; Manchester United and France football legend Patrice Evra; Nigerian graffiti artist Slawn; U.S. rap legend Bun B; American singer-songwriter CUCO; automotive YouTubers DailyDrivenExotics (DDE) and Juca Viapri; alongside NFL star Jimmy Graham lining up on the entry grid, with many more exciting names to be announced.

On Thursday, June 4, Gumball 3000 will take over DAER Nightclub at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood for an exclusive official launch party, with live performance by Dutch DJ superstar Afrojack.

On Friday, June 5, a surprise global celebrity will wave the start flag to set drivers off on the first stage of their adventure from the porte-cochère of the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, which, like all Gumball public events, is free to attend for fans.

The 3,000-mile rally has major overnight stops in Amelia Island, New Orleans, Austin and San Miguel de Allende, before crossing the finish line 6 days later in the spectacular Mexico City (Wednesday 10). Mexico City will host our spectacular finale Festival on the iconic Monumento a la Revolución in front of over 300,000 fans, prior to Gumball participants attending the FIFA World Cup 26™ opening match at the famous Estadio Azteca.

The first major stop of this year's Rally takes Gumballers to the stunning Amelia Island (Friday 5) for a free-to-attend parade of cars and celebrities on Centre Street in Fernandina Beach, where Gumball will additionally marry its tradition of cars and skate culture with a spectacular skatepark showcase at the Fernandina Beach Skatepark hosted by the Gumball 3000 Foundation charity.



The rally's grand finale will take place the following day, where participants will enjoy VIP hospitality while watching Mexico vs South Africa in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 26™ finals at the Estadio Azteca... the most anticipated sporting event of the year done in true Gumball style.

In 2025, the Gumball 3000 Foundation raised a record $2 million for youth projects around the world, and the aim is to break that record once again.

For more information, visit gumball3000.com.

Gumball 3000

Gumball 3000 is a lifestyle brand and entertainment group, founded in 1999 by British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper.

In the early 2000s the Gumball 3000 rally became a bucket list event - televised on MTV and immortalised as a PlayStation video game. Over the following two decades the rally has evolved into one of the biggest automotive lifestyle brands and popular culture events in the world.

Each year, the 3,000km rally partners with Governments and corporate sponsors including the likes of Nike, Google, Vodafone and LVMH to host a weeklong festival of cars and music. The event attracts an international who's who of participants driving everything from Bugattis to the Batmobile, generating global media attention and millions of fans to attend and follow the adventure online.

Every year's route is different, with the aim to unite people through the language of cars, music and popular culture. Previous routes have included San Francisco - Beijing (2008) (including an overnight stop in Pyongyang, North Korea), Miami to Ibiza (2014) and London to Tokyo (2018), often flying the entire cavalcade of cars and participants mid-rally as part of the extraordinary event.

Gumball 3000 participants and ambassadors include Lewis Hamilton, French Montana, David Hasselhoff, IShowSpeed, Tony Hawk, EVE, Afrojack, deadmau5, Idris Elba, the Sidemen, Usher and many more; as well as founders of some of today's biggest corporations including PayPal and Facebook.

The Gumball 3000 Group operates worldwide across the retail and entertainment industry, and was recently valued at $1bn.

About Hard Rock ®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 89,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,500 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room. In 2023, the casino launched live craps, roulette and retail sports betting, offering 10 craps tables, 20 roulette tables, and sports betting locations including both electronic kiosks and kiosks with live sports betting agents. Introducing the new games is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league as the world's great gaming destinations. Hard Rock Live named Casino/Resort Venue of the Year at the 2025 Pollstar Awards, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com call 1 (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: @HardRockHolly, X: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

SOURCE Hard Rock International