Hard Rock International and Mundo Planalto Celebrate Groundbreaking of Hard Rock Hotel Gramado

New development reinforces Gramado's position as a premium tourism destination and expands Hard Rock's presence in Brazil

GRAMADO, Brazil, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International and Mundo Planalto today officially celebrated the groundbreaking of Hard Rock Hotel Gramado, marking a new phase of the construction of the new hospitality development in one of Brazil's premier winter destinations, widely sought after for its colder climate and year-round tourism appeal driven by a vibrant calendar of cultural and seasonal events.

Hard Rock International and Mundo Planalto break ground on Hard Rock Hotel Gramado, expected to open in late 2028.

The ceremony brought together executives, local authorities, partners, and members of the Gramado community at the future project site, followed by a reception at Hard Rock Cafe Gramado.

Hard Rock Hotel Gramado will bring Hard Rock's signature combination of hospitality, music, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences to Gramado. The development is planned to feature 858 guestrooms, restaurants, a coffee shop, lobby bar, additional bar concepts, a spa, retail space, leisure areas, music-infused amenities, state-of-the-art technology, and meeting facilities, including three ballrooms and breakout rooms. The first phase, expected to open in late 2028, will include 431 guestrooms.

Developed in partnership with Mundo Planalto, the project reinforces Hard Rock's strategy of working with experienced local partners while consolidating its presence in Brazil, a priority market for the brand. Mundo Planalto is leading the development and construction of the project, as well as the commercialization and management of the fractional ownership model, in which buyers acquire fractional ownership interests that grant access to premium accommodation and shared-use vacation experiences, while Hard Rock International brings its global brand standards to the project and is expected to operate the hotel once construction is completed.

"Brazil has an unmistakable energy, and its music, creativity, and culture have always created a natural connection with Hard Rock," said John Rees, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at Hard Rock International. "Celebrating this milestone in Gramado reinforces our long-term commitment to the country and our belief in Brazil as a destination for world-class hospitality and entertainment. Together with Mundo Planalto, we look forward to bringing an experience that reflects the spirit of the brand while honoring the character of this remarkable region, which is one of the most sought-after leisure destinations, known for its rich gastronomy, cultural events and stunning Serra Gaúcha landscapes."

"Developed under a fractional ownership concept, the project will allow owners to acquire fractions of the development with access to premium hospitality experiences, combining the flexibility of a vacation club with the international standards and entertainment-driven atmosphere of the Hard Rock brand. Together with Hard Rock International, we are bringing to life a development designed to generate long-term value for tourism, investors, and the local community," said José Roberto Nunes, CEO of Mundo Planalto.

Designed to reflect Gramado's architectural charm and mountain lifestyle, the future resort will combine upscale accommodations, leisure, wellness, gastronomy, and entertainment in a setting aligned with the destination's premium positioning. The project is also expected to generate economic impact for the region through job creation and tourism development, further strengthening Gramado's position as one of Brazil's most sought-after leisure destinations.

With venues in nearly 80 countries, Hard Rock International is one of the world's most recognized hospitality and entertainment brands, known for its music-centered experiences, live entertainment, and iconic memorabilia collection. In Gramado, this global expertise will support the creation of a hospitality experience that combines international brand standards with the cultural and tourism appeal of one of Brazil's leading leisure destinations.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 89,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International