GUN DOG STAMINA: EXPERT NUTRITION TIPS FOR YOUR HUNTING COMPANION

VICTOR Pet Food brand ambassador shares nutrition tips for dogs during bird hunting season

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As hunting season begins, VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food , a Texas-based, Mid America Pet Food brand known for high-quality pet nutrition at a common-sense value, has partnered with brand ambassador Dennis Loosier, also known as "Dr. Duck," to share insights on how to keep hunting dogs healthy and performing at their very best.

Dr. Duck, an East Texas native and professional duck hunter with 30 years of experience, spends 90 days each hunting season with his dog, Elvis. These seasons require extra care and attention to a dog's health and stamina, with a proper diet being crucial for enduring long hunts.

Dr. Duck shares his top dog nutrition tips for maintaining health throughout the hunting season:

Feed a high protein diet: Active hunting dogs need a high-protein diet with ingredients like chicken, beef and fish to support dogs' energy levels and maintain muscle health throughout hunting seasons.

Offer energy-boosting treats: Dr. Duck likes to bring VICTOR Hi-Pro Bites or Hi-Pro Strips to keep Elvis energized and refueled during the hunt to aid in success.

Address fatigue and weight loss: Increased activity and travel can cause additional stress on dogs during hunting season, which can sometimes decrease their appetites. To boost Elvis's appetite, Dr. Duck likes to mix the VICTOR Performance formula with one of VICTOR's wet food offerings. He also recommends giving dogs a few days off from hunting while keeping them in the kennel to cut down on movement and promote rest.

Maintain consistent feeding pre-hunt: A performance-level formula tailored to active hunting dogs is crucial in maintaining success throughout the day. While every dog's needs vary, Elvis gets a cup and a half of VICTOR performance formula twice a day, morning and night. During the hunting season, Dr. Duck feeds Elvis three hours before a hunt to maintain his routine.

"It's important to know your dog better than yourself and pay attention to their needs," said Loosier/Dr. Duck. "Elvis is a true sports dog who trains for months and hunts nearly every day of the season. His performance-level dog food helps keep him strong, healthy and ready to tackle each hunt."

VICTOR Premium Pet Food is designed for all types of dogs with varying nutritional needs, with a particular focus on active dogs like Elvis. As a leader in the gun dog nutrition space, VICTOR sources top-quality ingredients that support the rigorous demands of active hunting dogs. For more information on VICTOR Pet Food, visit https://victorpetfood.com/ .

