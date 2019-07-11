GUND Introduces New Collection of LINE FRIENDS Plush

LINE FRIENDS features a series of memorable characters, originally created for use as stickers for leading mobile messenger application LINE and its 200 million active worldwide users. The four signature characters represented by 'BROWN', 'CHOCO', 'CONY' and 'SALLY', have expanded beyond mobile use into a highly successful lifestyle brand.

The GUND | LINE FRIENDS collection brings these characters to life in soft, premium plush form. Each with their own traits, likes, dislikes and catchphrases that make them all the more loveable, the GUND | LINE FRIENDS line will honor the characters' personalities and expressions ranging from BROWN'S reserved demeanor, to his little sister CHOCO's selfie-loving ways. THE GUND | LINE FRIENDS collection includes 15 items including 'A Day of Friends' Blind Boxes and a 23-inch 'BROWN'.

"GUND is an iconic brand, known for creating quality, premium plush for over a century," said Lauren Duchene, VP Marketing for GUND. "Our trusted legacy combined with the hugely successful LINE FRIENDS brand creates the ultimate collaboration to bring these unforgettable characters into the arms of the ever-growing millennial fan base."

The GUND | LINE FRIENDS collection is available at specialty stores and online at GUND.com.

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced nine television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

About LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand originally started from BROWN & FRIENDS, which was created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. Taking a step further, the company has emerged as a global creative studio by offering diversified content based on its wide array of Intellectual Property(IP)s including 'BT21', 'Animation Running Man', 'ROY6' and 'Usamaru'. LINE FRIENDS also has collaborated with a number of renowned brands including Bang&Olufsen, Converse, LAMY and Brompton, all aligned with the company's philosophy and value to showcase premium character products. LINE FRIENDS has operated more than 150 stores in a total of 14 markets in trend-leading cities such as New York, LA, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Since it became an independent company in January 2015, LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of millennials worldwide through interactive digital communication and differentiated brand experience across multiple retail touchpoints. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com.

