Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 to Help Support Your Overall Wellness for National Wellness Month

A Best-Selling Triple-Biotic Gut Health Blend That Supports Weight Management, Cognitive Function, Skin Health, and All-Day Energy†*

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate National Wellness Month this August, the focus is on self-care, stress management, and establishing healthy routines to enhance overall well-being. Dr. Steven Gundry, a renowned expert in gut health, emphasizes that overall wellness fundamentally stems from the gut. The gut microbiome, consisting of trillions of bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms, is pivotal in various bodily functions, including digestion, immunity, and mental health.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a revolutionary all-in-one dietary that is one of the first of its kind to contain prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. This blend of potent ingredients are designed to help fuel the good bacteria in the gut, allowing them to thrive.

Dr. Gundry explains that many health issues stem from the gut, our gut microbiome, including gut bacteria and the integrity of our gut lining, strongly affects our overall health. A flourishing, diverse microbiome supports smooth digestion, immune function, a positive mood, and sharp cognitive function.

To support gut health, Dr. Gundry recommends a combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. One of the best ways to achieve this is by using Gundry MD® Bio Complete 3™ . This product contains a uniquely potent blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics—all components the body's good bacteria need to thrive. This triple-pronged gut health powerhouse works in your body to help enhance digestion, boost energy levels, and improve overall health.†*

What is Gundry MD Bio Complete 3?

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is an all-in-one prebiotic, probiotic, and postbiotic formula designed to support optimal gut health. By helping improve digestion, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 helps maintain a healthy weight and minimizes cravings for unhealthy foods with the blend of probiotics and prebiotics.†*

These ingredients also alleviate uncomfortable digestion and bowel movements. Taking care of your gut health not only supports digestion but also benefits mental health through the gut-brain axis. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 helps support clear thinking and a vibrant, radiant complexion. Additionally, Bio Complete 3 supports the mitochondria in your cells, helping you feel energetic and active every day. As the perfect supplement for supporting overall wellness, Bio Complete 3 helps you maintain good health by also supporting the 70% of your immune system that resides in your gut.†*

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Key Ingredients

Prebiotics - Provides nourishment for beneficial gut bacteria, supporting your digestive tract, and metabolism, reducing cravings for unhealthy foods.†*

Probiotics - Introduces friendly gut bacteria that minimize digestive issues like gas, bloating, and uncomfortable bowel movements, helping you feel slim, energized, and active.†*

Postbiotics - Acts as a seal for your gut lining, helping ensure nutrients stay locked in to boost your energy.†*

How to Use Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

For optimal results, it is recommended to take Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 by ingesting two capsules of the dietary supplement a day. Dr. Gundry, the founder of Gundry MD, advises users to maintain a consistent intake of Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 for at least three months to fully appreciate its potential and achieve optimal outcomes.*

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Bio Complete 3

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry formulates every Gundry MD product, testing the products on himself before giving a seal of approval. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and MCT Wellness . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry was one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and is currently the medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the top-ranked health podcast The Dr. Gundry Podcast and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His latest book Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and their microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , and follow @drstevengundry on Instagram and TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

